We remain in the apartheid era - #I'm4theArts movement









ART activists David Forbes, Kgauhelo Dube, Hedwig Barry, Sibongile Mngoma and Monty Manamela are concerned about the lack of support in their industry. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The development and nurturing of the country’s arts, culture and heritage will remain in the apartheid era due to lack of concerted effort and investment from the government. These were some of the concerns raised by artists and creatives from the #I’m4theArts movement which met with heads of the Department of Arts and Culture yesterday. The group made the pronouncement after having collected comments from various creatives in the sector over a four-week period. They had collected about 75 issues outlined by them on some of the challenges faced by artists in the country. However, they focused on the top five issues hampering most artists. These include that the department provide the organisation with progress on outstanding payments of all monies for contractual work by February 29 and for it to provide updates on the White Paper and need for urgent amendments before it is adopted by the Cabinet.

The creatives also called for an increase in inter-departmental liaison in order to introduce the arts back into the schools curriculum.

Another issue was an end to cadre deployment and for the government’s system for funding of the arts to be updated and made clearer and safer to avoid abuse.

Other important issues raised surrounded the lack of medical aid or pension funds for those in the arts, and the need for a retirement village for homeless and or struggling artists.

David Forbes, filmmaker and activist, said that as it stood artists and creatives in the country were not respected or cared for enough as was even evidenced by the lack of regard or mention by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address last week.

Forbes said artists living in the country were “incredibly” insecure and the need for the government, especially with regards to the arts and culture, to create a safety net was long overdue.

Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma said creatives in the country were not looking for a handout from the department, but for the sector to be enabled so it could become an income generating sector.

Fiona Brown added that even though the syllabus was not bad, it still did not take everything into account, especially schools in township areas.

“The syllabus assumes all schools have the equipment for the arts and qualified teachers but that is not the reality. The truth of the matter is that space, tools and teachers are mostly in private schools and former model C schools.

“So with that in mind it will remain that arts and culture education in most schools continues to remain in the apartheid era.”

Vusumusi Mkhize, director-general in the department, acknowledged that not enough had been done for the arts but assured the group that efforts were being made.

Mkhize said they were resolute on working with creatives but stressed the need for a united voice to be formed as they could not deal with artists one by one.

“We can’t give up hope, just as Rome was not built in one day. We will continue with efforts on how to best to address the sector's needs and challenges. This is a start and the door remains open for engagements.”

Mngoma said they were unhappy with the meeting with representatives as no progress or adequate response was given to them on the concerns raised.

She said the group would convene to discuss seeking recourse elsewhere, as despite repeated meetings and engagements with the department responsible, nothing was yielding action for the betterment of artists.

Pretoria News