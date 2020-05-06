We should not livein fear - family of man allegedly killed ny SANDF

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - South Africans should not live in fear of the security forces during the Covid-19 national lockdown, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, heard yesterday. The family of Collins Khoza, the man killed allegedly at the hands of SANDF members enforcing lockdown laws in Alexandra, north-east of Johannesburg, said this was largely because Covid-19 would be around for some time to come. They approached the court for an urgent order directing the SAPS, SANDF and other armed forces to toe the line during the lockdown. They are also asking for a declaratory order to determine what the law was regarding the use of force. Other orders requested include that guidelines be developed to inform the public of what the security forces may legitimately do to enforce the lockdown and state of disaster, and to establish an effective mechanism to enable commanders to take swift action against their officers involved in brutality. The family also wants an independent body, such as a retired judge, to investigate cases of brutality at the hands of the armed forces at this time.

Yesterday’s proceedings, in which everyone wore masks and kept their distance, kicked off with Judge Hans Fabricius questioning where the promised report from the SANDF’s board of inquiry into Khoza’s death was.

The judge said it had been promised the report would be submitted by the end of April. “Today (yesterday) is May 5. Where is the report?” the judge asked.

Counsel for the Khoza family advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, SC, responded that the family had also enquired about the report, but they were told by the SANDF that it was not yet ready.

The judge responded by saying: “So there is no report; what can I do about it?”

Counsel for the SANDF, however, said the report would be finalised by May 14, and they acknowledged that there was a delay.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said in an affidavit filed at the weekend that an investigation by her department was almost complete.

Members of the Joburg metro police department, which were allegedly with the police and the SANDF when Khoza was assaulted on April 10 at his home, said there were not enough facts to implicate them.

But Ngcukaitobi said three witnesses submitted affidavits to the court and explained what they saw that day, which included metro police officers being involved.

On the day of the incident, members of the metro police and the SANDF who were patrolling in Alexandra township entered Khoza’s home armed with sjamboks, and accused him of breaking the lockdown regulations as he sat in the yard, drinking alcohol.

He tried to explain that he was not breaking the rules, when he was assaulted and died of blunt force trauma to the head. It is claimed he was also hit on the head with a firearm.

Ngcukaitobi told the court the soldier who hit Khoza still holds a machine gun to this day - a month later.

The respondents, which include the police and the SANDF, argue that Section 19 of the Defence Act does not apply to the military’s deployment in support of the SAPS during the Covid-19 crisis. They said the existing accountability and investigation mechanisms, which include the Military Ombudsman and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, are sufficient to deal with any abuses that occur during the military’s deployment.

Section 19 of the Defence Act provides for the deployment of the SANDF “in co-operation with the SAPS in the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and prevention of law and order”.

The Socio-Economic Right Institute of South Africa, which asked to intervene in the application as a friend of the court, argued that the act was clear that service in co-operation with the SAPS must be performed in accordance with a code of conduct, operational procedures and guidelines published by the defence minister.

The Khozas’ lawyer, Wikus Steyl, said Collins’s family was not going to attend the court proceedings.

The matter is continuing.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News