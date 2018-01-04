Mayuri Ramnarain, 18, and Shanay Gungudoo, 18, from Crawford College after receiving their matric results. They both obtained eight distinctions and will be studying medicine at Tuks.Picture: Jacques Naude/ANA

IT WAS broad smiles, joy and happiness when two Crawford matric pupils were celebrated for getting eight distinctions each, and they said, yesterday, they were preparing to head to the University of Pretoria to study medicine.

City Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matriculants Shanay Gungudoo and Mayuri Ramnarain got lots of hugs of congratulations from their parents and teachers for a job well done.

Mayuri said she had made it with the help of her parents and family, and relief set in once she stepped on to the school premises yesterday when she actually realised how well she had done.

“I am very relieved,” the 18-year-old said after receiving the results in black and and white.

“The relief comes from how I well I did my marks are good. They give me a great chance of an entry into university.

“When I started my matric I struggled a bit because it was a huge adjustment. I was also distracted with the load of work I had, but I learnt that once you study and prepare well in advance, exams will come easy.

“I had that drive to be academically inclined. I’m thankful for my parents, especially my father who is a professor in education science at the University of Johannesburg for teaching me to work hard and for teaching me how to work independently and academically. He taught me effective ways to learn things.

“And I learnt a lot from my mom who encouraged me, everyone in my family was supportive.”

They had all put emphasis on education and working hard, the teen said.

The two are among 109 who sat for the IEB exams last year, of which 94% got bachelor degree passes.

They are the top students in their school, and Mayuri is among the 84 on the list of IEB matriculants recognised nationally for achieving outstanding and commendable results.

She and 83 others achieved marks within the top 5% of pupils in five subjects, scoring 80% or more for life orientation.

During the build-up to the release of the results she immersed herself into her old love, a hobby of painting. She completed a painting which stood in her father’s office, and yesterday she said the painting had been an artwork that was close to her heart from when she was a small child: “I believe it makes one look into things with more detail,” she explained.

Mayuri said she was going to study medicine at the University of Pretoria.

And her being there was not all about being an undergraduate.

She is determined to do research and a lot of high calibre work too. She wants to learn new things, meet new friends and expand her circle of friends.

Reminiscing about how her matric year turned out she said: “In matric, it’s extremely important to do revision. I did that with my father and it made it all easier. I planned in advance, I did all that with my head down and getting right to it. The teachers were exceptional, I initially struggled a bit with Afrikaans but my teacher made an effort to help with extra classes, and with tests and assignments.”

Shanay is another A-grade pupil from the school with outstanding end of year marks, and he said he was finally relieved from the pressure of waiting for results.

He had been a bit nervous in the days leading to yesterday’s release, and was ecstatic when he saw his results, with those at the school, saying they were not just results but eight distinctions!

“I was a bit nervous for the past few days but now I am happy I finally made my family proud. Fulfilling the promise of passing well has been a proud moment for me as they had powered me on through the year.”

He too is going to the University of Pretoria to study medicine, and, he said, it was what he had wanted to do all his life.

“I want to specialise in surgery, which has been a life-long dream of mine.”

wHe said the determination and focus to pass so well came from within, and the support from loved ones was to be treasured.

And proud Crawford College Pretoria principal Andre Botha said he was extremely pleased with the excellent results achieved by the matriculants.

“Our students have proven themselves to be true Crawfordians this year. We are so proud of each and every candidate and wish them only the best for their future,” he said.

The two are excited that they will probably bump into each other in the corridors of the department of medicine at the University of Pretoria.

St Alban’s College also made Pretoria proud, with A pupils Roger Rudolph and Francois Synman making it into the list of high achievers.