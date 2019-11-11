We're targeted for water cuts, say Laudium residents









RESIDENTS of Laudium, Claudius, Itireleng and surrounding areas blocked the R55 after being without water for several days. The reservoir level in the area had dropped to 4%. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Laudium residents say their patience has run dry when it comes to unnotified water cuts, and they feel they are being targeted. Ward 61 councillor Farouk Essop said the community was fed up with the constant water absence. The residents of Laudium, Claudius, Itireleng and surrounding areas said their taps ran dry on Thursday morning for the second time in two weeks. Essop said: “We are really fed up. Enough is enough. The Laudium reservoir is empty and I’m not told why.” He said the water cuts had been going on for over three years and most of the time it was only Laudium that suffered. When residents blocked roads on Thursday, that was when they decided to open the water, he said.

“Why must they take to the roads first? Two weeks back it was off for four days; it is unacceptable because there are no notifications. Anger is running high.”

Community activist Yusuf Abramjee said some residents suggested an urgent court interdict against the City. “We are considering that. Why is this community again been targeted?”

Abramjee said the metro again failed to communicate the water cut. “This is unacceptable.”

He said that while any and all protests should be within the framework of the law people decided to block roads out of frustration.

Resident and community activist Nari Patel said: “We appeal to the community to again stand united.

“We’ve had enough. We urge the mayor (Stevens Mokgalapa and MMC Utility Services head Abel Tau) to come and address us on this issue. It has been going on too long.”

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said restrictions were applied citywide, Laudium was feeling the pinch the most and the reservoir level had dropped severely over the past couple of days and was now at 4%.

“The City has now isolated the reservoir’s outgoing supply and also requested Rand Water to lift the restrictions on the reservoir.”

He said the reservoir would be opened as soon as it had recovered and was at acceptable water levels.

“Residents and business communities around Laudium are therefore urged to tighten up efforts of conserving water to ensure the control and provisioning of water supply to all residents in the area.

“While the supply seems abundant, water is not a limitless resource. Without conservation efforts, this vital resource may be exhausted.”

Water demand was extremely high because of the recent high temperatures and reservoirs could not keep up with the demand. “The City urges residents to make water conservation measures part of a normal lifestyle.”

Another resident Dorothy Moodley said: “We have children in school writing exams and have no water, how do they expect us to survive?

“Why is it only Laudium and Erasmia experience the constant water cuts, and we are not even informed about them prior? How do the elderly or sick survive with no water for four to five days at a time.”

“It seems like we are being targeted, other people in other neighbourhoods water gardens, wash their cars and we sit without water for days. Neighbouring areas have water constantly. Is this reservoir affecting us only?.

“There is no rain, but why not do it like load shedding. You can’t leave people without water for the week."

