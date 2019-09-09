

IT’S almost time to take a step into the marvel(ous) universe that is Comic Con Africa – one of the biggest and most interactive pop culture festivals SA has seen. Comic Con Africa is a multi-genre entertainment and comic convention that features comic books, anime, manga games, arts, animation, movies, pop culture elements and so much more.

Brought to you by Reed Exhibitions, it is only the second time this event has been held locally but because this genre is rapidly growing in SA, so too is the event. The emergence and popularity of shows like the Big Bang Theory brought many pop-culture references to SA audiences and therefore more and more speciality stores are popping up to cater to an ever-growing market.





The four-day event will be offering an incredible programme that is bigger and better than before, catering to diehard fans and newcomers alike. With an estimated 60 000 visitors expected and hours of entertainment on offer – including panels, meet and greets, photo ops, competitions, seminars and workshops.

It’s the perfect place to get your geek on! With almost 300 exhibitors offering everything from gaming hardware and accessories, apparel, merchandise, comics, funko pops, figurines and much more, it’s just the place to visit and stock up on sought-after collectibles and new releases.





Serious fans pay a lot of money for collectibles – both comics and figurines – and if you don't open a comic and it’s both rare and in mint condition it can fetch quite a price at auction.





An original copy of the Action Comics #1 that introduced Superman, published in June 1938, became the world’s most expensive comic book when it raked in $3.2 million (R47m) on eBay (it initially only cost 10 US cents). Trekkies can look forward to seeing legendary actor, author, producer and director William Shatner who brought Captain James T Kirk of the USS Enterprise to life, and for those Marvel fans why not try for a photo op with actor Anthony Mackie – better known as the Falcon.





Celebrating local artists is crucial for the development of the local industry – which is growing at a phenomenal rate.





SA artists such as Clyde Beech has worked on and helped develop some of the top comic books in the country, such as superhero comic Kwezi and soccer comic series Supa Strikas, and Loyiso Mkize has worked as head illustrator for the Supa Strikas and on projects such as the Archie comics.





Jason Masters, who has worked on various Batman titles including Legends of the Dark Knight, Guardians of the Galaxy, Wolverine and X-Men,as well as Sean Izaakse, a Marvel illustrator and comic artist who has worked on comics such as The Thunderbolts, Avengers, Deadpool, Captain America, and The Uncanny Avengers, will also be at the event.





They will be joined by comic book artist Will Sliney, best known for working on Marvel’s Amazing-Spiderman, and Venom comic author Donny Cates. Nolan North, an actor and voice actor known for characters such as Desmond Miles from Assassin’s Creed and Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in The Last of Us (a Game of the Year winner).





They have become two of the most prolific voice actors in gaming, and will be among the international guests fans can look forward to seeing. Along with meet and greets and photo and autograph opportunities, visitors will be able to commission drawings, as well as get comic books signed and the signatures verified at the Artist Alley.





Cosplayers will be arriving in their numbers to sing at the Cosplay Karaoke Café and compete in the Championships of Cosplay competition. Fans can also meet international model, actress and producer LeeAnna Vamp, and Italian cosplayer Leon Chiro, who is currently the official cos-model for the champion Rakan from League of Legends.





Gaming enthusiasts of all ages can hang out in a dedicated gaming hall and KidsCon is the most fun a kid can have in one hall with loads of activities for the younger crowd. And to make sure you don’t miss a moment the Comic Con Africa App allows visitors to plan their experience – offering the full exhibitors list, interactive maps, a selfie camera and more.





General manager of Comic Warehouse in Bedfordview Dan Friedman summed it up by saying that they specialise in selling an experience at their store, and an experience is what fans can expect at this year’s Comic Con.



