The next few days are expected to remain quiet in Pretoria with January 7 the first BIG day of the year 2020 for many pupils, parents and teachers with the release of the matric exam results.
First will be the Independent Examination Board results at midnight on January 7.
The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, will announce the outcome of the 2019 National Senior Certificate examinations on the morning of January 7.
The Pretoria News will carry the results on January 8 - the day they can also be collected individually at schools.