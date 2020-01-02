What 2020 has in store: matric results soon, and several long weekends









January 7 is the first big day of the year 2020 for many pupils, parents and teachers with the release of the matric exam results. File photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA). Pretoria - Welcome back readers - and a happy 2020. The next few days are expected to remain quiet in Pretoria with January 7 the first BIG day of the year 2020 for many pupils, parents and teachers with the release of the matric exam results. First will be the Independent Examination Board results at midnight on January 7. The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, will announce the outcome of the 2019 National Senior Certificate examinations on the morning of January 7. The Pretoria News will carry the results on January 8 - the day they can also be collected individually at schools.

Schools reopen on January 15 this year, with the first term ending on March 20.

The University of Pretoria summer school starts next Thursday, with Welcoming Day on January 25, and orientation for first years from January 27 to 31. Lectures start on February 3, with recess from March 20.

For those dreading the thought of going back to work there is some good - and some bad - news.

For a start 2020 is a leap year - with an extra day, February 29.

But the good news is that the “extra” day will fall on a Saturday.

A number of long weekends also beckon. There are the “usual” long weekends - such as Easter - April 10 to 13 - as well as others created by public holidays falling on a Friday, Monday or Sunday - when the Monday then becomes a holiday.

Holidays to look forward to in particular are Freedom Day, Monday April 27; Workers' Day on Friday, May 1; National Women’s Day, August 9 (a Sunday) so Monday 10 is a holiday, and June 16 - which falls on a Tuesday.

Christmas 2020 falls on a Friday - which makes Family Day on a Saturday.

And looking ahead to 2021, it starts with a long weekend as January 1 is on a Friday.

Looking skywards, Pretoria will see a partial solar eclipse on June 21, with three partial lunar eclipses on January 10, June 5 and July 5. Staff Reporter

Pretoria News