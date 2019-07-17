ANC Youth League Tshwane regional chairperson, MPL Lesego Makhubela, is one of the most influential youth leaders within the ANC in Gauteng. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - As long as you keep doing ordinary things - such as being a bus co-ordinator - in extraordinary ways, people will always remember your efforts. These were the words of encouragement to the young people from ANC Youth League Tshwane regional chairperson Lesego Makhubela.

Makhubela, 33, is an MPL for the ANC and serves as its programming and caucus spokesperson in the provincial legislature. He had been nominated by branches of the ANC across the province.

Yesterday, he said he was surprised that despite being based in Tshwane, peers from as far as Joburg, Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng picked him and placed him among the top 200 influential youth leaders within the ANC in Gauteng.

They had gone as far as putting his name up to be among those to be moved to the legislature, something Makhubela said filled him with mixed emotions of excitement and a deep sense of responsibility.

He said he had no ambition to be a councillor or even serve in the legislature; he only wanted to serve his community.

“To be nominated by so many structures is very humbling for me because I have served at the lowest role - from being a rally marshal and bus co-ordinator. But I always told myself that if this was what I needed to do, then I would be the best bus co-ordinator there was.

“I didn’t join politics and the party looking for a career opportunity. I joined rather to serve, and to make the people from the community where I grew up and with whom I started this journey, proud of me.”

Makhubela was born in Atteridgeville, and said even when he was in the Saulridge Secondary School he ensured that in any role he was nominated for, he outdid himself. The roles, he said, included being SRC president, and captain of the debating team as well as athletics.

The road, however, was not without its challenges, he added.

“One will occasionally face times when one is tempted to think of oneself and be selfish. But I manage to overcome this because I have a passion to serve and be an instrument to transform ordinary people’s lives, no matter what position I am in.”

It is for this reason that Makhubela said he did not take the responsibility to speak on behalf of the party on education, economy and agriculture lightly. He said he believed that it was not just about speaking for the party, but about being the mouthpiece for people of Gauteng.

In as much as his current role meant he had to be an extraordinary youth, he said he was trying to fulfil the purpose he had been given.

To other young people, he advised: “Take every little part given to you seriously. It’s that very memory that will exist in the minds of those you serve and people will start to trust you with even bigger roles.”

Pretoria News