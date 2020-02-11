What worked and what didn’t for Proteas









Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma stepped up to the plate for SA during the ODI series against England. Samuel Shivambu BackpagePix Pretoria - With a short one-day international series - shortened even further by Durban’s terrible weather -against England it was hard to make any kind of definitive judgement of the Proteas in the 50-over format. However some things worked and others didn’t, Stuart Hess looks at those after the series was tied at the Wanderers on Sunday. What worked: Quinton de Kock, as captain, wicket-keeper and opening batsman (for now) Mark Boucher spoke after the final ODI on Sunday about not wanting to judge players or tactics after just two completed matches. He is right. And the same goes for De Kock and all the many roles he fills. But for now (just for now) this three-card trick worked. De Kock quite rightly claimed the man-of-the-series award; he was excellent with the bat scoring 187 runs, with a healthy strike-rate of 88.62, took a couple of catches and his captaincy was imaginative and thoughtful. Boucher believes De Kock can take on all these roles for the long term, although he will need help with the “off-the-field stuff.” In a year’s time, everyone will be in a better place to judge. Temba Bavuma at No 3

Bavuma showed in the domestic white-ball competitions last year, that he wasn’t deserving of being boxed as just a first-class player. And while he said at the end of last season he was disappointed at not being considered a candidate for selection for the 2019 World Cup, his time in the domestic game saw him refine those aspects of his play that have allowed him to become a successful limited-overs batsman. He freed himself mentally and allowed himself to be more aggressive. One aspect of his batting that stood out against England was his ability to hit gaps and his running between wickets. That kept the scoreboard ticking and put pressure on the fielders.

Jon-Jon Smuts

Smuts didn’t have much to do with the bat, which was a pity because he had such a good start in the last match but was then “sold a dummy” by David Miller, which led to him being run out. We know from his exploits for the Warriors that he is a smart and tough player, and probably at international level he needs a little bit of refining. That will come with time. But he provides great balance through his slow left-arm bowling, something De Kock used early on at Newlands. He mixes up his pace cleverly so doesn’t allow opposing batsmen to build rhythm against him. Oh, and with the bat he hits a ball bloody hard.

What didn’t work:

Andile Phehlukwayo

Phehlukwayo only got to bat once in the series, but he had a lot of time in that innings and only had one plan seemingly - hit the ball as hard as possible. It was a case of boundary or nothing. That’s not the way you play in those circumstances, and instead of a half-century, he made just 14 at “The Bullring”. He should get tips from Bavuma about hitting the ball into space and picking up singles to build his innings. We know he has variation with the ball, but is Phehlukwayo overdoing it? It seemed that way at Newlands, and it would be nice if he could try and bowl six balls in a row that hit the top of off-stump. Consistency is missing for him and after 56 ODIs, he needs to find it quickly. There are players who will be challenging him for his spot.

South Africa’s middle order

Smuts’ run out in the last match meant we never got enough of an opportunity to see how he would have fared in a pressure situation, but certainly, De Kock after making a hundred in the first game and then a half-century in the third, needed more than just Miller’s help. It was disappointing that there wasn’t more from Rassie van der Dussen and Phehlukwayo with the bat. And boy can someone figure out how to play spin? It’s like the 1990s all over again. Opposing teams in the next few years are going to hone in on that weakness in SA’s batting.

Lungi Ngidi

Ngidi was dreadful in that first spell at the Wanderers and it’s clear he is in need of game time. Had there been more options available domestically it might have been better for him to go back to the Titans and bowl more for them in the One-Day Cup, than play in the T20 series. He lacked rhythm and as a result consistency.

