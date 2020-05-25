WhatsApp line launched to help victims, perpetrators of gender-based violence

Pretoria - The Department of Social Development has officially launched a helping hand not just for the victims of gender-based violence but a lifeline for perpetrators looking to change their destructive ways. The “Brave” campaign, a WhatsApp line to assist perpetrators of gender-based violence to start the conversation and seek help when looking to change their ways was launched by Deputy Minister for Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu. The initiative was instituted through a partnership with the South African National Aids Council (Sanac) Men’s Sector, Takuwani Riime - Men Championing Change, #NoExcuse initiative as well as LifeLine. Bogopane-Zulu said the launch coincided with Africa Day which called on the need for Africans to see themselves as they are. She said the department would always look at ways to invest in the concept of Africans as a collective and for African men to look beyond the concept of self and stop the culture of ‘I’ and ‘Mine’.

Bogopane-Zulu said although the Covid-19 pandemic had been a trying time for many countries globally, it had also served to unite everyone behind one collective enemy.

The lockdown, however, had tested the department's resources and its ability to respond to the scourge of gender-based violence.

Bogopane-Zulu said they had to increase the way they worked and their reach, despite limited resources and were only able to do that through the various partnerships with men's sectors that raised their hands to be of assistance.

“Considering many people may live in one room it may not always be possible to make a call for help from the command centre but I might be able to send a WhatsApp message instead.”

“As we celebrate Africa Day we want to say to South African men that there is help out there and we thank perpetrators for asking for help and others who require psycho-social support.”

Those looking for help can simply send the word "Brave" to the number 0800 150 150.

Pretoria News