Wheelchair-bound mother among 86 beneficiaries given RDP houses in Rama City









A wheelchair-bound Doris Monyai celebrates her newly-built RDP house with her children in Rama City. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - A wheelchair-bound mother of three children Doris Monyai was elated on Tuesday after she was handed over keys to her new house in Rama City near Rosslyn in the north of Pretoria. The 42-year-old mother of three was among 86 beneficiaries, who moved into their four-room RDP houses during a ceremony in the area. Human Settlements MEC, Lebogang Maile, who presided over the ceremony, gave keys to only five residents as a symbolic gesture of the handover. He told residents that the government was fulfilling what Premier David Makhura promised them two years back during his visit to the area. Back then, Makhura heralded the establishment of a new settlement to be known as Rama City.

Maile said: "Since the Premier's visit there had been 1 200 houses built."

He said the government promised to build at least 17 000 houses on the land acquired by the community through the land restitution programme.

The community was awarded the land ownership 10 years ago after a long fight to secure it.

Maile thanked the community for being receptive to outsiders, who also wanted to settle in the area.

Monyai, who was all smiles after receiving her house keys, expressed gratitude to the government after she struggled for ten years to have a proper roof over her head.

She said: “I am so happy that I have at last received a house. I used to live in a shack for such a long time and I am now relieved that I will have a comfortable place to stay.”

Pretoria News