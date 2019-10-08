Pretoria - A wheelchair-bound mother of three children Doris Monyai was elated on Tuesday after she was handed over keys to her new house in Rama City near Rosslyn in the north of Pretoria.
The 42-year-old mother of three was among 86 beneficiaries, who moved into their four-room RDP houses during a ceremony in the area.
Human Settlements MEC, Lebogang Maile, who presided over the ceremony, gave keys to only five residents as a symbolic gesture of the handover.
He told residents that the government was fulfilling what Premier David Makhura promised them two years back during his visit to the area.
Back then, Makhura heralded the establishment of a new settlement to be known as Rama City.