Where to for Mamelodi flood victims?









Pretoria - The victims of last year’s devastating floods temporarily located at the Mamelodi West Baptist Church have a lot in common, albeit not out of choice. They bask in the sun all day and spend time hunting for jobs and schools for their children. But now they are burdened with a feeling of uncertainty regarding their next move after they have vacated the church that has been their safe haven for almost two months. Their homes at Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement were wiped out by flash floods early in December, leaving about 1000 people displaced. For most of them, every day is the same since they settled at the church. They wake up early for breakfast to ensure they get a plate, attend a morning prayer session conducted by Father Thembelani Jentile and then idle around the church.

The place roars to life again during lunch time, then a later supper is followed by another prayer session. They then go to sleep, waking to repeat the same routine the next day.

While some have made their sleeping space more personal and homely, for others it’s just a means to an end.

About 80 children are still not in school because their uniforms and stationery were washed away in the floods. Only a handful are lucky enough to attend.

For the rest, the waiting game for assistance has worn them out.

At the weekend, dozens of them were idling and loitering around. Some sat under a tree with others napping. This, they said, was a daily reality.

Vivian Bohasu said she tried to pass time by cleaning, cooking and reading whatever material was available. “Even with all of that the day goes by slowly and worry soon kicks in. Where to from here?”

The group’s representative at the church, Tulani Ndlovu, said people had been moving back to their former homes to rebuild their shacks.

“More and more people are going back to rebuild their shacks during the day. We have lost all hope in the government. We are in the dark about when were being taken to the promised land.”

The church has also received fewer donations since the beginning of the drama. Ndlovu said at first the government and organisations lined up to assist; now that fountain had tried up.

“Everyone disappeared into thin air. Up until today we’re still struggling to get hold of anyone.

“Home Affairs took data from the people who lost their IDs; out of 150 they did 25. The social workers only come here and took down the stats before disappearing,” said Ndlovu.

“It’s a psychologically draining mind game, the government has been too quiet.”

The Pretoria News has learnt that victims would be moved to an open space in Baviaanspoort on the outskirts of Mamelodi by the end of the month.

Some said they were happy at the prospect, while others complained about being ostracised from the economic hub in Mamelodi.

Last year, Premier David Makhura said an interim task team committee would organise houses for them. “We want them out of these community facilities before Christmas because if they stay there longer it creates new hazards.

“We have children here, elderly people. We don’t want a situation where you create new problems,” he said at the time.

Jentile said the provincial department had asked for an extension until the end of the month. “They said they had allocated land on the outskirts of Mamelodi, but were waiting to seal the deal.

“They asked that victims be housed until the end of the month,” he said.

Last week, Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile said the provincial and national governments had purchased land to accommodate the residents.

He said the national Housing Development Agency was driving the process to accommodate the flood victims on habitable land.

“These are the people who occupied land illegally. We are dealing with the consequences of anarchy. They decided to occupy low lying land,” Maile said.

However, he did not want to comment about those still living in the church.

Pretoria News