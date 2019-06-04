Where do we go from here? That would have been the big question floating around on the team bus as the Proteas headed out of London to Southampton yesterday. They will hope the port town is a lot kinder to them than the bustling capital, which they left with a bloodied nose after two defeats to hosts England and Bangladesh.

JP Duminy believes some soul-searching needs to be done, and quickly too, for Virat Kohli’s Indian superstars are already waiting in Hampshire.

“It is about the self-reflection first and looking yourself in the mirror and admitting where you got it wrong. It’s going to be important for us not to point fingers or blame anyone,” Duminy told the media.

“We’re up against it so we’re going to need every individual to be a leader in hisr own game and understand where to improve.

“We can’t mope and hang our lips on the ground ... we need to understand how we are going to get better. Honesty has always been one of our pillars,” he said.

Much has been made of South Africa’s preparation - or lack of it - for this World Cup as potential reasons for the two lacklustre displays.

Key members of the Proteas World Cup squad were still involved at the Indian Premier League until a very late stage, unlike other World Cup teams that called back their IPL participants earlyto prepare.

Equally, South Africa had not played any official ODI series since last March, with only a couple of warm-up games - one abandoned due to rain - before the opening game against England. Zaahier Adams