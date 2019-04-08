Peter Mabitsela with his 24-year-old son Reamogetswe, who has severe cerebral palsy, at their home in Atteridgeville. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Atteridgeville parent of a child with cerebral palsy has urged government to provide suitable institutions for his child and others in similar conditions. Peter Mabitsela said his 24-year-old son Reamogetswe had “aged out” of his local special school.

Reamogetswe has severe cerebral palsy and was kicked out of Tswele- lopele Special Care Centre in Atteridgeville after 15 years.

“They told me that my son will be kicked out at the end of the month because he is over-age to be at Tswelelopele, which caters for children up to 18 years,” he said.

The news came as a shock, he said, especially because they allowed his son to stay years after the cut-off age. “Keeping him for that long gave me the idea all was well, and then suddenly they kicked him out. Why play saint now and pretend it’s all about following the rules?” he said.

Matsibela, who is an entrepreneur and a single parent, said he had to put all his business and social affairs on hold to take care of his son.

“Look, I don’t mind taking care of Reamogetswe. He is my son and I love him, but I can’t run my business errands that will enable me to put food on the table,” he said.

He pleaded with the government to provide institutions for disabled children after the cut-off age for those living with cerebral palsy. He said cerebral palsied children needed specialised care that could only be given by equipped caregivers.

“I’m not shifting blame. He is my son and I’m responsible for him. But specialised institutions not only assist us; they create an environment where our children feel safe and not judged by other people. They are a safe haven were our kids can play with other disabled kids.”

Reamogetswe, who cannot walk, talk or feed himself, requires 24-hour assistance. “You’re isolated because you can’t leave your home, and you can’t be connecting with other people. You’re not doing something meaningful during the day.”

Dr Kobie Marais, the acting head of the Gauteng Mental Health Directorate, said government did provide services for all disabled people, but the challenge was that development-centred institutions catered for children of up to 18 years.

He said centres had different criteria for admission and discharge. “Centres are either licensed and/or funded by Health, Social Development or Education.”

Marais said it was advised that the family took him to the nearest clinic, where he would be evaluated and advice would be given.

“Support will be given to the family on placement and care, and will depend on his abilities and disabilities,” he said.

Pretoria News