THE league race has intensified, and slowly the pretenders are being exposed while the genuine challengers are raising their hands. Four of the genuine title challengers occupy the top four positions. Wits

What can help them win the league?

The Clever Boys are driven to make up for the terrible defence of their league title two seasons ago. Gavin Hunt brought new faces who have returned Wits to their former glory. While some of the title challengers have games in hand, Wits have points in the bag. They are led by serial winner Hunt, who has won the PSL more than all the other 15 coaches.

What stands in their way?

Four of their five defeats have come at home. What was the cornerstone of their league triumph two seasons ago is now their Achilles heel. The Clever Boys aren’t ruthless enough, like when they allowed Mamelodi Sundowns to leave with a point on Saturday despite playing for almost an hour with a man advantage.

Remaining fixtures: Cape Town City (H), AmaZulu (A), Bloemfontein Celtic (A), Orlando Pirates (H), Chippa United (A), Black Leopards (H), SuperSport United (A), Baroka FC (H) and Golden Arrows (A)

Orlando Pirates

What can help them win the league?

When they’re in the mood, the Buccaneers are devastating. Their potent attack is hard to pin down due to their movements, skill and speed. AmaZulu felt that this weekend. They also boast an experienced technical team with members who bring valuable experience. The head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic is a well-travelled man who has tasted success in most places he has been to on the continent, while Rhulani Mokwena brings attention to detail and Fadlu Davids has a knack of transforming average players to superstars. If that holy trinity works well, the Holy Grail will go to Orlando.

What stands in their way?

Themselves. Pirates are their own worst enemy. They blow hot and cold with alarming frequency. They were without a win in six games in all competitions before thumping AmaZulu.

Their defensive frailties, struggling to deal with fast attackers, has dented their league ambitions. If it wasn’t for their attack, they wouldn’t even be considered in the title race such is the state of their porous defence where they struggle to keep clean sheets.

The final stretch of matches will be decided by small margins, like being tight at the back in close encounters.

Remaining fixtures: Golden Arrows (A), Bloemfontein Celtic (H), Black Leopards (H), Wits (A), Free State Stars (H), Maritzburg United (A), Mamelodi Sundowns (H), Cape Town City (A) and Polokwane City (H)

Mamelodi Sundowns

What can help them win the league?

Experience. The Brazilians are a well-oiled machine whose core is made up of players who have won the Caf Champions League. This season has been their worst showing under coach Pitso Mosimane, yet they are still in the title race and are among the favourites with their games in hand. This speaks of the quality and the depth at their disposal, able to keep up with the chasing pack ,while they’re not at full speed as Mosimane rebuilds the team. Their Champions League experience has helped them in terms of how to manage tight games.

What stands in their way?

Sundowns have been playing football non-stop since 2016 due to their involvement in the Champions League. This season is even more gruelling for them as it’s sandwiched by two seasons of continental football with Caf changing their calendar from February-November to August-May. The amount of football they have to play will drain them mentally due to the high stakes. Fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga has mastered the art of ensuring that Sundowns don’t suffer from fatigue, but mental fatigue is another challenge that’s harder to manage.

Remaining fixtures: Cape Town City (H), Boemfontein Celtic (H), Cape Town City (A), Maritzburg United (A), SuperSport United (H), Baroka FC (A), Black Leopards (A), Chippa United (H), Orlando Pirates (A), Golden Arrows (H) and Free State Stars (A)

Cape Town City

What can help them win the league?

City have a habit of spoiling the party for the “big teams”. For a long time they were Sundowns’ bogey team, while they have stunned Wits several times. They also went to FNB Stadium and returned with three points against Kaizer Chiefs. Their ability to turn up in big matches puts them in a good position in a final stretch that has two meetings with Sundowns, a trip to Wits and then hosting Orlando Pirates. They will have a big say in where the championship goes if the destination isn’t the Mother City.

What stands in their way?

City are quite thin in central midfield at the moment with injuries to Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche. They might have brought in Travis Graham and Chris David, but the pair need time to adjust. David has to adjust to playing in South Africa and Graham has to dust the cobwebs after a lengthy time on the side lines due to his impasse with Ajax Cape Town. Those injuries and their lack of experience in fighting for the championship will be their biggest challenge. They need to manage their emotions, which is a tough ask at this stage and will be even harder with a coach who can easily get worked up.

Remaining fixtures: Mamelodi Sundowns (A), Wits (A), Mamelodi Sundowns (H), Polokwane City (H), Golden Arrows (A), Bloemfontein Celtic (A), Highlands Park (H), Chippa United (A), Orlando Pirates (H) and Black Leopards (A)