The Brazilians have collected more points (11) than ever before in the group stage of the CAF Champions League under Mosimane. They have done so with a game to spare, showing the dominant run they have had this season. Sundowns are unbeaten in five matches in a group that features the 2017 African champions Wydad Casablanca, Petro de Luanda of Angola and Algeria’s USM Alger who reached the final in 2015.
The Brazilians now go into their last match against Wydad in Pretoria on Saturday confident not only because of their run but also because they hold all the aces in the fight for top spot. This then leads to a key question, can Sundowns go all the way and win their second Champions League title?
“Every coach wants to win the tournament,” Mosimane said. “Every coach believes that they can win any match. It’s not easy. There are other teams that are very strong in this competition. Realistically, it is not easy to win this tournament. But you need to go as far as you can. Last year we went to the semi-finals, so we need to try.”
What’s more remarkable is that Sundowns are far from the well-oiled machine that conquered the continent in 2016. They have had some teething issues in their rebuilding, but despite that they still had enough firepower to win the Absa Premiership last season and reach the last four of the Champions League.