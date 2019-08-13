File Image/ANA

Pretoria - We have become the femicide capital of the world,” said Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe when she sentenced wife-killer Jason Rohde to 20 years’ imprisonment in February. Femicide is the killing of a woman or girl, in particular by a man and on account of her gender.

The judge quoted a report in which it was found that the proportion of such killings in our country stood at 57%, making it a social problem of epic proportions.

It is also clearly not a new problem. More than 20 years ago in the well-known S versus Chapman judgment, the Supreme Court of Appeal said: “Women in this country have a legitimate claim to walk on the streets, to enjoy their shopping and their entertainment, to go and come from work and to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of their homes without fear.”

The phrase is often used by our judges, who are clearly frustrated as nothing seems to have an effect on the scourge of femicide. At any given time, the court rolls are congested with such cases.

As my contribution to Women’s Day, I want to pay tribute to women who are attacked by their intimate partners. There are many of these cases and we often report only on the high-profile trials. Unreported victims also deserve a thought.

One woman who comes to mind, and who had died a horrific death at the hands of her husband, is Agnes Mzisa, a mother of three. Her story is one of the saddest I have come across in my nearly three decades of court reporting.

She was murdered in the Cape by her husband, Goodman Nobade. I did not report on the trial as it was outside our jurisdiction, but as reading judgments is one of my interests, I came across her story.

Judge Salie-Hlophe also presided over the case and the judge once again expressed herself strongly against femicide.

Mzisa was dismembered in her home by her husband. He cut up her body with a kitchen knife.

The court heard shocking and gruesome details about the manner in which he conducted himself towards her. The judge commented that it was so bad that she pleaded for help from his family.

She obtained a domestic violence order against him, in which she explained that there was hardly a part of her body that her husband had not scarred. She feared for her life.

Judge Salie-Hlophe said he abused her in every form possible, stripped her of all dignity and treated her like an object. She said the manner in which he inflicted the injuries were consistent with the hatred and lowered impression he had of women in general.

One night he went too far and killed her during his attack.

“As a final act of contempt for her and for women as a whole, believing as you stated that women have too many rights, you went about to cut her up in pieces, dumping it in different areas.” The judge said this was probably so that it could be eaten up by dogs and pigs, to conceal the killing.

The judge said the narrative of an unhappy husband who eliminates his wife had become a familiar feature in our courts.

Judges across the country have stressed that a stormy relationship was not a mitigating factor. In most cases, the killer appear devastated at the prospect of spending the bulk of his life behind bars.

Yet that is not deterrent enough for this crime to stop.

