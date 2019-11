Wife of murdered Eersterust resident Ulrich Heugh says she had no reason to want him dead









File picture. Pretoria - The former wife of murdered Eersterust resident Ulrich Heugh has denied hiring anyone to kill her husband, saying she had no reason to want him dead. Angelique Badawy was testifying in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday, where she is being tried for her role in Heugh’s murder along with her husband, Mastafa Badawy, Roderiquez Smiles and Mark Billy Booysen. Badawy told the court they had been separated for two years before divorcing. She said after the divorce she and Heugh barely saw each other. Badawy denied having offered Justin van Wyk R10 000 to kill her former husband.

She said she had no reason to kill him as he still played a crucial role to her children, who loved him dearly.

“I had no reason to want him dead; I would never ever do such a thing. He was the father of my son. I was married to him and he treated my daughter as his own.”

In fact, Badawy said she only knew Van Wyk from the neighbourhood and because of having had two incidents with him when he broke into her home and business in 2017.

“I and my husband fetched Van Wyk from the graveyard where he was said to be smoking following a break-in at my store and per his own relative’s instruction. We handed him over to the police.”

Heugh was shot dead in his bed by Booysen a few months after the killing of Dean Jafta, 20, also of Eersterust. He was shot with the same gun that killed Jafta, according to the State.

Heugh’s girlfriend Ashley Jeffries told the court in previous appearances they were asleep on September 29, 2017, when there was an insistent knock on the door. She said Heugh had eventually opened the door to see who it was, although she had warned him not to.

“As he opened the door, the first bullet hit him. He fell halfway out of the door and a man with a gun in his hand immediately came in. He stood with his foot on his head and fired further shots.”

Jeffries said a second man outside, whom she identified as Smiles, had told the gunman in crude language that they should leave because Heugh was dead.

According to her, Smiles was Heugh’s friend. She didn’t know the shooter.

Badawy is to continue giving her testimony today.

