Handre Pollard is set to join Montpellier after the Rugby World Cup.

News of Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard’s exit from the Bulls is tantamount to a severed artery, and the bleeding is expected to continue unabated. The Bulls yesterday announced it had lost the fight to hold on to their star player with Pollard set to join French club, Montpellier after this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Last month’s revelation that Bok lock Lood de Jager would be leaving the Bulls for Sale Sharks on a three-year contract was a sign of things to come.

Pollard has reportedly been offered a multi-million rand per season deal which would have made it impossible for the Bulls or any South African franchise to keep him in SA.

The Blue Bulls Company (BBC) confirmed yesterday that Pollard indicated his intention to leave “when a renewal of his contract came up for discussion”.

BBC chief executive Alfons Meyer said Pollard had left an indelible mark at the Bulls since he joined the Pretoria franchise straight out of school.

“Handre has been a true servant for us for six years,” Meyer said.

“He has been an outstanding asset, not only to the teams he played for but also our supporters, to whom he endeared himself from early on with his attitude towards the Bulls.

“He will be missed for sure, but we cannot fault his decision to continue his career in France. We wish him well.”

Pollard will not be entirely out of place at Montpellier joining fellow South Africans like Johan Goosen, Jannie and Bismarck du Plessis, Wiaan Liebenberg and Jacques du Plessis.

The bad news of Pollard’s departure was offset by the announcement that former Bok pivot and Loftus darling Morne Steyn will return for a final hurrah. Steyn, who left the Bulls in 2013 to join Stade Francais, will make his return to Loftus for the 2020 Super Rugby season. The 34-year-old Steyn is the all-time points-scorer for the Bulls (1 449) and played in 124 matches for the team.

“It is great for us, he (Steyn) is a very experienced player who can still play at the highest levels,” Meyer said.

It has been reported the Bulls will also lose Jesse Kriel, Jason Jenkins and RG Snyman to Japanese teams next year.