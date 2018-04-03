Johannesburg - If we were to describe who Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was in today’s terms, “Black Girl Magic” would be fitting.

A major hashtag in all things feminist and powerful and positively representing the black woman, Mam’ Winnie embodied all these elements.

Tributes continue to pour in from around the world.

When the news of her death was announced on Monday, celebrities put up their tributes with pictures that they took with her over the years.

Business personality Carol Bouwer put up the following post accompanied by a picture of her embracing the late icon:

“We were given only one minute to reminisce and with tears in my eyes I had to smile and say ‘cheese’, which you thought was hilarious!”

Businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo made a video montage and a collage of Madikizela-Mandela. She posted: “Hamba kahle Mkhonto we Sizwe. We salute you. Qhawe lomz’ ontsundu.”

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha could not put her grief into words. She wrote: “I am not ok, We are not ok, But, it is well...”

Zizo Tshwete posted a photo of her smiling from ear to ear with the icon: “For me, I will remember your embodiment of ALL an African woman is and can be! Phumla Makhulu.”

Minnie Dlamini also posted an image of the two together, writing only the words: “Lala Ngoxolo Mama Wethu.”

Meanwhile, international stars have also been sharing their stories and praise of Madikizela-Mandela.

Singer Tyrese Gibson reposted his December visit to Winnie with his wife.

He wrote under a video he posted: “I went to Abu Dhabi and it was in my heart to go to South Africa to see Mother, and I’m so glad I did. Wow your spirits were so high and warm towards me and my wife. My sincere condolences and prayers to the family. Oh this hurts so bad.”

On Twitter, the likes of Viola Davis, Naomi Campbell and Maxine Waters - all black girl magic representations in their own right - shared their thoughts on the social platform.

Davis shared: “A woman who epitomised how the power of a woman’s love, intelligence and vision can change a culture.”

Waters, a vocal political force, wrote: “Today I mourn the loss of my dear friend & one of the greatest leaders & activists in the world, Winnie Mandela.”

Campbell, who has had a good relationship with the family, shared: “I cherish the times I spent with you, embracing me in your family. You were a woman of strength that endured so much hardship and sacrifice. You will remain in my heart!”

