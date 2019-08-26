Ga-Rankuwa-born young black farmer Thabo Ramaphala scooped two more awards for excellent agricultural work done at his Cullinan farm. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - A farmer from Ga-Rankuwa has been kicking down barriers and scooping awards for his skills and relentless hustle. Thabo Ramaphala, 32, has been named the 2019 winner by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in the Young Farmer and Young Entrepreneur in the commercial farming categories.

He praised the government for the support it had been giving young farmers, and said Gauteng should be proud that his Cullinan poultry and crops farm employs 18 people.

The founder of Fine Living Farms had his first taste of farming in 2014 when he visited his aunt, who sold chickens. At the time he noticed that returns on investments were good.

He had returned from London where he worked as an auditor after completing his accounting and finance studies. “I remember I was on leave, but after helping my aunt I immediately applied for an extension of two weeks unpaid leave.

“When I went back to work I asked my employer for three months' unpaid leave. That’s when I fell in love with poultry and farming, and I sent my employer a resignation letter.

“After that is when the real hard work began because I did not have the money to start big. I started out selling a few chickens and eventually arrived at a point where I could lease a small plot to use as a farm.”

Through hard work and dedication, Ramaphala continued putting Fine Living Farms on the map and was 2016 second runner-up in the Top Entrepreneur for Small Holdings. Two years later he was first runner-up.

“I am a man who never gives up and never stops challenging himself to do more and achieve bigger strides. I started with poultry but now I am also farming crops like baby spinach, coriander, parsley, rocket, wild rocket, mint rosemary and watermelon.

“I now own this piece of land I am working on and I’m hoping to move to a bigger farm in September should my bid be successful. I am also supplying feed to other farmers and training young aspirant farmers sent to me by government departments that are involved in agriculture and rural development.”

Ramaphala said he was now selling at least 4000 chickens weekly. However, his big focus was now on crops because of their better returns and smaller risks.

“Chickens are good but there is too much competition. On top of that, you could sell a lot of them and then use more than half of their returns to feed the next bunch. Things can be even harder if you don’t market aggressively because you could be stuck with a cage full of mature chickens that are starting to eat too much of your feed.

“They are then a liability. Farming is not child’s play; you have to be hands on and always be at the farm.”

