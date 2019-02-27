PARAMEDICS attend to the scene after an accident involving a cash-in-transit van and a Putco bus on Moloto Road. Bestcare Ambulance Service

Pretoria - The witness to a horrific head-on collision between a Putco bus and an SBV cash-in-transit van, which left five people dead on the scene, has dispelled speculation that it was a possible heist attempt. According to Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, the witness was driving behind the SBV van.

He said the van had been trying to overtake other vehicles on Moloto Road towards Pretoria on Monday afternoon.

“The witness says the driver of the SBV van realised it was a dangerous manoeuvre and tried to pull back into the lane, but by then it was too late and he hit the bus head-on.”

The bus also tried to swerve off the road, but it was too little, too late.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the bus, SBV armoured vehicle and a Toyota Avanza were involved in a head-on collision.

Putco spokesperson Andrew Sefala said they were conducting investigations and should have a clear picture in the next few days.

Sefala said they were going to look at the footage from the installed camera at the front of the bus.

“We are in talks with the company that handles our camera footage and they should provide a clearer picture.”

SBV Group chief executive Mark Barrett conveyed his condolences.

“I wish to extend our deepest sympathies to their families and wish those who were injured a speedy recovery.”

By yesterday the death toll had risen to six, including the two drivers and four female commuters on the bus. Ten other people sustained critical injuries.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, about 50 people sustained injuries, ranging from minor to moderate.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Johan Pieterse said SAPS and SBV officials were on the scene conducting investigations yesterday.

“I know everybody is asking whether this was an attempted robbery, but it did not look like that because everything was still intact. I think it was purely a driver mistake,” Pieterse said.

Transport MEC Dr Ismail Vadi said: “It is sad that the accident happened at a time when government and its transport entities are working together to improve safety measures along that road.

“Millions have been invested towards road upgrades and improvements on Moloto Road,” he said.

Vadi appealed to all drivers to exercise caution in reducing carnage on the roads.

Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande also passed on his condolences to the families and friends of the dead.

Nzimande had directed the Road Traffic Management Corporation to expedite investigations into the cause of the carnage and urged the Road Accident Fund to give the families of the dead and injured the necessary support and comfort.

“All attempts have been made to track and inform the next of kin of the deceased and the injured of this unfortunate incident,” said Nzimande.

Pretoria News