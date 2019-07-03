File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pretoria - A prospective surrogate mother told the Gauteng High Court that she really wanted to carry a baby for a gay couple as it gave her joy giving someone something they yearned for. “I have a daughter of my own and I know that nothing in the world can replace the love of your own child,” she said.

The 26-year-old wants to carry a child for two men involved in an 11-year relationship.

Her affidavit formed part of the proceedings during which the two prospective fathers applied to the court for its endorsement of their surrogacy agreement with the woman.

In terms of the law, no surrogacy agreement between any parties will be legal until a judge has scrutinised it to ensure that everything is above board.

In a similar previous case, Judge Ronel Tolmay made it clear that under no circumstances should money be exchanged for surrogacy, other than the payment of costs incurred directly related to the birth of the baby.

She said at the time that surrogacy was strictly regulated, not only in South Africa but internationally. This was to protect the public against unscrupulous operators who may abuse vulnerable people.

These strict guidelines would be enforced by the courts to avoid commercial surrogacy.

“I am alive to the fact that commissioning parents are in a difficult situation when they start looking for a potential surrogate and can’t find someone from their circle.

“It is this need that creates space for services provided by agencies and individuals,” she said.

In the case before the court, the two potential fathers, who may not be identified, also obtained the services of the surrogate mother through an agency.

The woman said her motto was to “help your fellow people”.

The two fathers to be - both professionals in the mining sector - said their one big wish was to raise their own child.

They said they were competent people who were also financially able to raise a child.

Together with the surrogate mother, they were assessed by a clinical psychologist experienced in surrogacy forensic assessments. They were all found to be excellent candidates to enter into the agreement.

The would-be dads said as they were unable to conceive, they consulted with a fertility expert and later enlisted the services of a surrogacy advisory group.

The group introduced them to the woman, who was willing to carry their baby - free of charge, as required by law.

It was said that the woman had many gay friends and felt empathy towards gay commissioning parents in particular.

“She conceives easily and she is very willing to assist us,” they said.

The court was told that this would be the third time that she had entered into a surrogate agreement with prospective parents.

The two men said they wanted to start with the artificial procedure as soon as the court gave them the green light.

Judge Nana Makhubele confirmed the agreement between the parties.

Pretoria News