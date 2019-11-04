Woman battles to get ID for son because she didn’t register birth









Sonti Seakamela has been battling to have her son registered as a South African citizen with Home Affairs so he can get his identity document. Picture: Rudzani Matshili Pretoria - The Department of Home Affairs has promised to investigate the matter of a Mamelodi West woman who has been trying to get an identity document for her son, aged 29, for many years. However, Sonti Seakamela had some success with the department when it managed to nullify her illegal marriage. The mother of two said her problems began when she lost her ID book in 2002. “I did a new ID, but when I went to Home Affairs to collect it after four weeks, it wasn’t ready. I got it after three months,” she said. “When I went to fetch it, an official asked for my ID number. She then said my name and the ID number did not correspond and that I was in fact Virginia Sonti Ahmed, not Seakamela.

“I told them it wasn’t my surname and that was the beginning of my problems. I was married to a man I didn’t even know,” she said.

Seakamela said she lodged a complaint about the fake marriage.

“I was told to go to a different Home Affairs to do an affidavit stating that I had been declared as married without my knowledge.

“After eight months I received a letter telling me that after investigations they managed to trace the fraudulent marriage and nullified mine. It appeared the ‘marriage’ took place when I was waiting for my ID,” she told the Pretoria News.

After the marriage matter was resolved, Seakamela then faced a second dilemma - she could not get her son registered as a citizen.

“In 2009 I went to try and register my son’s birth, which I was already late because of all the delays with getting the matter fixed. The system declared it late registration of birth because my son doesn’t have a birth certificate.

“I’ve been sent from pillar to post since then and even now my son still doesn’t have an ID. I’ve done affidavits but no help.

“My son has a drug problem and I can’t even get him into a rehabilitation centre because they need an ID."

Pretoria News