However, Sonti Seakamela had some success with the department when it managed to nullify her illegal marriage.
The mother of two said her problems began when she lost her ID book in 2002.
“I did a new ID, but when I went to Home Affairs to collect it after four weeks, it wasn’t ready. I got it after three months,” she said.
“When I went to fetch it, an official asked for my ID number. She then said my name and the ID number did not correspond and that I was in fact Virginia Sonti Ahmed, not Seakamela.