Pretoria - A Limpopo woman's belief in witchcraft came at a high price for both her and her grandmother, whom she insisted should be killed for her to stop casting a spell on her. Kholofelo Moloto was earlier sentenced for her granny's murder by a sympathetic judge where she only had to serve 10 months in jail.

But the director of public prosecutions turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), arguing that the sentence was lenient for premeditated murder.

The court heard how Moloto asked her boyfriend Frans Baloyi to kill her grandmother Elna Pele.

Baloyi, who was earlier convicted of double murder, strangled Pele to death while the woman was in her bed.

He also strangled the older woman's 5-year-old granddaughter to death to ensure the child could not tell anyone what had happened.

Moloto was acquitted on the second murder, as she told the court that she did not want to kill a child. She told her boyfriend to leave the child alone, but he did not listen.

After he murdered the older woman, he went to the adjacent bedroom where the child was and strangled her.

He carried the dead child to the granny's room and placed her in bed, next to the elderly woman. Baloyi tucked both corpses up in the bed before he and Moloto left the house.

Moloto said she fell ill at a stage in 2014, and no matter what she did, she did not get better. She consulted two traditional healers who told her she was being bewitched by her granny. She was also told that she would die soon.

Moloto said as she was scared and believed in witchcraft, she asked Baloyi to help her kill her granny. They went to the granny's home, but they could not murder her as she had guests.

They returned the next day and after dinner and they all watched television together.

When the granny left for her bedroom to go and sleep, Baloyi followed her and strangled her. Moloto took the child to an adjacent room, so that she would not witness the killing. She then joined Baloyi in her granny's room.

She said Baloyi asked her whether she would also like to help strangle the old woman. But when Moloto walked closer towards the bed, she saw that her granny was already dead.

She said she touched her and shook her to make sure that she was dead. Baloyi then went to the child's room and also strangled her.

Moloto said her granny looked after her since she was 11. They were close and the granny trusted her. But she was unhappy with the older woman casting a spell on her.

Asked by the judge who sentenced her whether she still believed in witchcraft at this stage, Moloto answered: “I do slightly believe in it my Lord.”

Justice Zukia Tshiqi of the SCA said the granny must have died a slow, painful death by strangulation and at the hands of the people she knew and trusted. The judge said the older woman had raised Moloto and she did nothing to deserve this death.

While she took note of the fact that Moloto was ill and desperate to get better and that she listened to the traditional healers, there was no excuse for her actions.

“A strong message has to be sent to the communities who still continue with these practices that such conduct will receive the strictest punishments.”

She overturned the sentence and replaced it with 10 years' direct imprisonment.

