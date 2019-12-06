Woman seen manhandled by Tshwane cops in video charged with negligent driving









A female motorist is arrested at a filling station in Lyttelton, Pretoria. Picture: Frame Grab Pretoria - The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has charged the female motorist seen in a social media video being manhandled by it's members at a filling station in Lyttleton, Pretoria, with negligent driving. TMPD has confirmed it is investigating five of its members seen manhandling a female motorist at a filling station in Lyttelton, Pretoria. Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, said they were aware of the video doing the rounds on social media platforms recently. Mahamba said having gone through the footage they could confirm that the members seen harassing the female motorist, who appears to be attempting to talk to or explain something to the officers, were indeed members of the service.



This woman was alone and didn't want to pull over in the dark fearing fake cops. She drove to a nearby petrol station. See what follows. @SAPoliceService @TMPDSafety @MbalulaFikile @TrafficRTMC pic.twitter.com/jV7ObduTM5 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 5, 2019

He said an internal investigation was launched and still continuing, with him only able to divulge that they had since managed to obtain statements from affected members.

Mahamba added that the public could rest assured that the case was at an advanced stage currently.

“We will be able to comment further after the chief of police had studied the docket opened and pronounce on the next step afterwards.”

The video posted on the Intelligence Bureau SA Facebook page, alleges the young woman who was driving alone, was afraid to stop in the poorly lit area where the officers attempted to stop her.

She then according to the post opted to drive past the officers and stop at a filling station nearby.

