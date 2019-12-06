Pretoria - The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has charged the female motorist seen in a social media video being manhandled by it's members at a filling station in Lyttleton, Pretoria, with negligent driving.
TMPD has confirmed it is investigating five of its members seen manhandling a female motorist at a filling station in Lyttelton, Pretoria.
Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, said they were aware of the video doing the rounds on social media platforms recently.
Mahamba said having gone through the footage they could confirm that the members seen harassing the female motorist, who appears to be attempting to talk to or explain something to the officers, were indeed members of the service.