The woman claimed R5m in general damages for emotional pain and psychological trauma as a result of the revelation. The remaining R4m she claimed by way of special damages for the loss of income and “financial prejudice”.
Western Cape High Court Judge Mark Sher said the extraordinary sums she was claiming were based on allegations that her husband “misrepresented to her prior to their marriage that he was a heterosexual male”.
The woman said in believing this, she was induced into marrying him in 2012 “only to be informed by him six years later that he was homosexual”. They have not lived together since.
She said up to the day he told her she had no idea of his sexual orientation.