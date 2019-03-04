Pretoria - A victim of a violent crime has been waiting in vain for more than 10 years so that her alleged rapist be brought to book. The desperate woman has now turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria in a bid to force the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to get its house in order and to conduct the rape trial against the man whom she positively identified as being her rapist.

The court subsequently ordered the NPA to conduct the rape trial within three months of this order.

The victim said in papers before court that she feared that she may bump into her alleged rapist one day. He was granted “free” bail shortly after he was arrested 10 years ago.

“I will not find closure for the pain I suffered at the hands of the criminals until the NPA do what it is required to do,” she said.

Apart from being raped in 2008 at her parental home in Hammanskraal. She was also wounded in the leg during a shootout between the criminals and neighbours who came to her help and her family’s rescue.

“On the evening of December 18, 2008, I became a victim of the most brutal crime that can happen to a female.I was 19-years-old at the time and an LLB student when I was raped and shot.”

She explained that she went home for a holiday and she and her mother and her four sisters and brother were catching up as they had not seen her for a long time.

Around 11pm that night they heard noises outside the kitchen door and it was apparent that intruders were entering the house.

“Everyone in the house ran for their lives to hide. One man was masked with a balaclava and he held a knobkierie. The other was armed with a gun.”

The two intruders, who she later recognised as coming from a neighbouring village, demanded money and other items.

“They then said they wanted to have "fun" since there were five girls in the house. My mother pleaded with them not to touch us. She asked that they take her instead. One said she was too old for his liking and he locked her in another room.”

The one thug took her sister to a room where he raped her, while the other man raped her. “The other one came into the room and said he also wanted to rape me.”

“Neighbours meanwhile came to our rescue and shot at the two monsters…” She said one of the neighbours removed the balaclava from one of the wounded intruders and recognised him as his former pupil.

“I only realised I was shot when I went to rescue my mother.”

The intruders ran away but they were later arrested. One of them was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment as one of the neighbours died on the scene from a bullet wound.

But the woman said her alleged rapist has still not been on trial. It emerged that he was a minor who had to be tried separately from the other robber. She said during 2011 she asked the prosecuting authority what was happening, as she became frustrated as there was no progress with the case. She turned for help to the public protector, and was told that they were struggling to find the docket.

She then lodged a complaint with the Commission for Gender Equality, who managed to push the NPA to search for the missing docket. This was found but the trial never got underway.

“In a nutshell, the NPA has done nothing to proceed with the rape case from 2008 to now….They need to be sensitive to the needs of victims and do justice between the victim, the accused and the community.”

“I have sat on the sidelines with great agony and pain for about 10 years, watching the NPA doing absolutely nothing, with the hope that one day justice will be done,” she stated.