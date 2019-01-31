A woman has turned to court to force the health authorities to urgently remove an object - suspected to be a pair of surgical scissors - from her abdomen

A female preacher at a Silverton Church turned to court to force the health authorities to urgently remove an object - suspected to be a pair of scissors - from her abdomen after it was apparently left behind 32 years ago during a caesarean section. Johanna Jooste, who is now in her 60’s, is desperately trying to obtain medical help as she is in severe pain and discomfort. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, was told that her condition is deteriorating by the day.

Jooste can, however, not afford private health care. It is claimed that the object was at the time left behind by the staff of the Pretoria West Hospital when she gave birth to her youngest child.

She first turned to court in December for an urgent order that the object be removed by a hospital. But she was told at the Steve Biko Hospital to return in March. Visser said she cannot wait.

She once again returned to court for the authorities to make a plan, as her health is deteriorating.

Jooste said in court papers she was admitted to the Pretoria West Hospital in 1986 to have her son delivered by a Dr John du Preez. Two weeks later a large growth developed around her abdomen.

She subsequently received emergency surgery where a surgical substance like cotton, which was left behind during the caesarean section, was removed.

“Since this incident my health has never recovered. I have been continuously sick for the last 32 years.”

Jooste said she was prescribed the strongest antibiotics over the years to try and combat internal infections.

She also had to use strong painkillers over the years and up to now.

“I lived through years with severe internal pain...I could no longer bear it and out of desperation, I went for a sonar. It was established that an unknown object was inside my abdominal area.”

She said due to the tissue that has formed around the object, it could not be identified beyond reasonable doubt, but the sonographer is suspected it is a surgical pair of scissors that was left behind 32 years ago.

Visser said the object is causing “damage inside her” and it is causing her so much pain and discomfort that that she cannot assist her husband, also a preacher, in their ministry.

“We cannot afford any operation and this is why I am turning to court,” she said.

She said the object had to be removed without delay .

When she approached the court in December, Judge Dawie Fourie urged the health authorities to find a solution. It was then agreed that the Steve Biko Hospital will treat her on an urgent basis.

A professor there ordered on January 15 this year that she had to be admitted as an emergency case. Sonars and scans were scheduled for the next day. But the hospital’s scale was out of order and the scan and sonar equipment were unavailable for “some unknown reason.”

Visser was told to return on March 14 as an outpatient.

Visser now once again turned to court as she desperately needs help. She stated that the public health sector is failing her as it failed on its undertakings to assist her. Visser said that the only option now is for a private doctor and private hospital to assist her, for which the state health authorities - minister of health - had to pay.

The matter was this time postponed to a date still to be determined, so that the parties can come up with a speedy solution. Visser’s attorney, Steve Bester, said an MRI scan to determine the object and its precise location, cannot be done, as it would be too dangerous given the fact that she may have a metal object in her abdomen.

He is at present consulting with a private expert as to the way forward. The parties are expected to be back in court again soon.