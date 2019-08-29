RESEARCHERS are working on crucial projects and breakthroughs using the world’s largest 3D printer at the CSIR.

Pretoria - The future of science is no longer male-dominated, with women now part of major breakthroughs that play a big role in the 4th Industrial Revolution. Female researchers working in additive manufacturing revealed some of the projects and breakthroughs made using the world’s largest 3D printer, which is housed at the CSIR.

The Aeroswift, as the printer is called, was completed in 2017 at a cost of more than R100 million to build.

The CSIR is looking to secure contracts with international suppliers for the research and developmental tool, which currently focuses on the printing of parts for the aerospace industry.

The manufacturing industry will benefit immensely through Project Aeroswift, a collaboration between South African company Aerosud Innovation Centre and the CSIR, funded by the Department of Science and Innovation.

Candidate researcher Londiwe Motibane explained that the project was part of a National Beneficiation strategy looking into ensuring that South Africa started exporting semi-finished and finished products instead of raw materials, and support an emerging high-value component manufacturing industry locally and internationally.

“The fourth industrial revolution is upon us and additive manufacturing is one of the technologies that have been identified as the future of manufacturing. We are working towards ensuring that our capabilities can be something that the rest of the world can come and seek help from us,” she said.

Motibane worked alongside another pioneering researcher, Dr Ntombi Mathe, a senior scientific researcher at the CSIR.

Mathe’s love for science was evident as she explained how the laser-editing manufacturing of the printer worked.

She said the printer was used as a developmental and research tool. Mathe said the large printer was built in South Africa and mainly focuses on printing metal such as titanium.

“The idea in our commercialisation strategy is to go into other materials as we are currently busy with the research and development of other materials.”

Researcher Dimakatso Gumede is among the few people in South Africa who have mastered stem cell reprogramming.

One of the breakthrough projects she is working on is to use stem cells to create drug screening, which was done worldwide.

The CSIR has had the advantage of being able to do that with African cells and be able to help Africans who have liver toxic effects with prescribed drugs given to them for treatment.

“We are really close to making the platform of working with clinicians and to be able to assist and make recommendations that will reduce the costs of healthcare. We want to make that platform available to every South African,” she said.

Motibane added: “I have been very privileged to have come into such a big project. I was put at ease by the number of women that are part of the team and seeing the important roles they are playing, they were not just backseaters.”

Gumede encouraged students studying science not to be intimidated by anyone.

“The future is looking good, especially young females studying. I know they are working hard and encountering problems, but they should keep pushing.”

Pretoria News