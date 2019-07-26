Vavasati International Women’s Festival curator, Mamela Nyamza, during the Vavasati media launch held at State Theatre. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - Women artists are going to grab a megaphone and shout out their victories during the Vavasati International Women’s Festival next month. The festival, in its seventh edition, was launched yesterday at the State Theatre in Pretoria and will feature 27 works strictly created by women. Art lovers will be spoilt for choice, as showcases include music, poetry, dance, drama to visual art.

At the launch, the curator, State Theatre deputy artistic director Mamela Nyamza, together with co-curator Kgaogelo Tshabalala, introduced this year’s theme: “In Equality: Seizing the Megaphone!”.

The festival’s name Vavasati - Xitsonga for “women” - reiterates the power and strength women possess when they stand united, and references the 1958 women’s march.

Attendees at the launch were given a glimpse of some of the performances, with writer and poet MoAfrika ‘a Mokgathi launching her poetry anthology My Tongue Is My Rainbow. This explores marginalised languages, and issues such as race and inequality.

Nyamza said the theatre created the festival to widen access to space and theatre resources to women artists, adding that they would be given a platform to tell their stories.

“A woman’s platform is very important, because if you look around theatres across South Africa, it’s actually men’s work.

So, during August, the women are going to seize the megaphone and narrate their own stories, not only become subjects of men telling their stories.”

It Wasn’t My Intention, performed by Busisiwe Mazibuko, features six women with different backgrounds telling their own stories from prison, and this will also showcase at the festival. Included in the line-up are artists from Cape Town, Durban, Gauteng, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Germany who will be performing.

“The festival is all about empowering women to say we are here and listen to us,” Nyamza said.

Pretoria News