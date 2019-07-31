South African Ndebele artist, Dr. Esther Mahlangu. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The Arts and Culture Department will kick-start Women’s Month by launching a book paying homage to women artists, Tsonga sculptor Noria Mabasa and artist Dr Esther Mahlangu. The launch is scheduled to take place on Thursday evening at Constitution Hill under the theme: “25 Years of Democracy – Growing South Africa Together for Women’s Emancipation”

Mabaso is a completely self-taught sculptor currently residing at the Tshino village in Vuwani, Limpopo, where she runs an art school in which she instructs her students in the art of clay-pot and sculpture making.

She began working with clay in 1974 and two years later, she became the first Tsonga woman to work with wood.

Mahlangu is among the first artists to put Ndebele art on canvas and uses primary colours.

She is well known for painting with a chicken feather.

Department spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said the department plans to publish books on "living human treasures" to acknowledge and recognise them.

“The Department of Arts and Culture is in the final stages of establishing the Publishing Hub, which will play a critical role in promoting a culture of writing and reading, and literary development as well as expanding the work of the Living Human Treasures Project.

“Even though this will be an extensive project, one aspect is to publish books on living human treasures, their knowledge is recognised, protected, preserved, and promoted.

"In progressing this effort, the department will launch books about Dr Esther Mahlangu and Noria Mabasa,” Magaqa said.

Magaqa said the content could be what is needed to grow active book readers.

Pretoria News