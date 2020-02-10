Work at Castle Gate on Solomon Mahlangu Drive under way









Pretoria - Waste pickers were removed from sites along Solomon Mahlangu Drive as building continued at pace on the capital city’s latest multi-purpose development. With the first structures at Castle Gate visible from Solomon Mahlangu/M10 and the R21 highway, due to open later this year is a new shopping and lifestyle centre and the first offices. Waste recyclers had for years used the road reserve as an informal recycling depot. But ward councillor Juan van Buuren said the recyclers had been relocated to Garstkloof garden waste. “All that is in the past now and construction seems to be on par,” Van Buuren said. He said he had not received any complaints from residents about the new development being built on the last remaining large piece of open land in the area by Atterbury Property Fund and the Carl Erasmus Trust. The first phase of the R6billion construction has started, with retail and offices due to open before the end of the year. Phase two, with headquarters for a big group and residential (buildings), a bridge over the N1 and roadworks on Solomon Mahlangu, will also start this year and the large-scale project will be completed over the next few years.

Castle Gate will eventually comprise 100 000m² of office space, 40 000m² of specialist medical facilities, a hotel, 1 100 residential units and the 23 000m² lifestyle centre, retail space, medical consulting rooms, offices and a gym.

According to development manager Raoul de Villiers, a challenge was that the site had various environmentally sensitive areas that need to be protected. There was also abundant wildlife which enhanced this unique development, but the accompanying challenge was to ensure that developers did not disturb the ecosystem.

De Villiers said not only was the project state-of-the-art, but it was also nestled between busy roads - the N1 freeway, R21 and Solomon Mahlangu. “The site is a super-convenient hub for the existing eastern suburbs of Pretoria, as well as a self-sustaining live-work-play environment.”

He said the development paid a lot of attention to “landscaping, public walkways, natural parks and so on, which will be both aesthetically pleasing and environmentally friendly to enhance this part of the city we love”.

Last year The Rasmus, a boutique guest house, opened adjacent to the site. This historic homestead of the Erasmus family, which previously owned the Erasmus Castle, also has a restaurant called Ramona’s.

