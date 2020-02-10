With the first structures at Castle Gate visible from Solomon Mahlangu/M10 and the R21 highway, due to open later this year is a new shopping and lifestyle centre and the first offices.
Waste recyclers had for years used the road reserve as an informal recycling depot. But ward councillor Juan van Buuren said the recyclers had been relocated to Garstkloof garden waste. “All that is in the past now and construction seems to be on par,” Van Buuren said.
He said he had not received any complaints from residents about the new development being built on the last remaining large piece of open land in the area by Atterbury Property Fund and the Carl Erasmus Trust.
The first phase of the R6billion construction has started, with retail and offices due to open before the end of the year. Phase two, with headquarters for a big group and residential (buildings), a bridge over the N1 and roadworks on Solomon Mahlangu, will also start this year and the large-scale project will be completed over the next few years.