RITSAKO, which means “joy”, is a recent addition to Dinokeng Game Reserve. It offers luxurious rooms and multi-purpose facilities, with pools and a lapa area where guests can relax. A hallmark is its friendly staff.

Pretoria - “Africa in one day” is the catchphrase for Dinokeng, Gauteng’s tourism region north of Pretoria. Meaning “place of rivers” Dinokeng is made up of various hubs: Cullinan, Roodeplaat, Dinokeng Game Reserve and Central Dinokeng.

Visitors can get confused with Dinokeng, the broader area, and Dinokeng, the Game Reserve, a Big Five reserve situated in the midst of it.

The game reserve has two main entrances just off the N1 near Hammanskraal, Ndlovu gate and the Tau gate where a self-drive permit can be purchased. In the south is the Ts’ukulu entrance, to the east is Nyathi and in the north, Yingwe.

After promising myself that I should go to Dinokeng, my husband and I headed north on Freedom Day to the luxury Ritsako Game Lodge just half an hour from Menlyn.

Ritsako, which means “joy” is fairly new; a plaque at the door shows it was opened by Joseph and Susan Zinyana in November 2017.

General manager Katlego Mkhwanazi tells the story of how it began with the Zinyanas, who live in Cape Town and have business interests in Mpumalanga, enjoying a visit to a lodge in Gauteng so much that they decided to create their own.

They bought an old lodge in the Dinokeng reserve and over the next few years, invested millions to create something chic yet peaceful, with multi-purpose facilities for conferences and weddings, while ensuring it is a place where families can relax and enjoy nature.

We stayed in a spacious en-suite room with a king-size bed, quality linen and accessories, but there are other options including large self-catering family units.

After a game drive organised with the neighbouring Kwalata Lodge, we enjoyed a hamburger off the à la carte menu, before an afternoon reading by the swimming pool and a nap.

Dinner was succulent lamb chops for me and a tasty T-bone steak for my partner, with rustic vegetables and a bottle of Hermanuspieters-fontein.

Visitors to Dinokeng are also welcome to drop in unannounced, to brush off the dust from a game drive, have a refreshing drink or a hearty but reasonably-priced meal.

There is a large boma area for functions, a lapa with pool tables and table tennis, and two pools. Various events are planned throughout the year. Val Boje

Pretoria News