Work starts on unit for coronavirus patients at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital

Pretoria - The construction of a dedicated Covid-19 unit at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital has started. The Gauteng Health Department said it would be allocating funds to various health institutions to upgrade their infrastructure in order to be prepared to accommodate the possible influx of affected patients. As such, the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital said construction work and preparations to create wards at the hospital to handle Covid-19 cases that required hospitalisation were already under way. Hospital spokesperson Zwide Ndwandwe said they were given a directive to prepare facilities that could accommodate a maximum of 500 beds for Covid-19 patients. He said since the infrastructure at the hospital didn’t meet the environmental factors required to be in place to deal with positive cases, it opted to renovate 11 wards in the surgical corridor and convert them into designated wards.

“The renovated wards will accommodate 350 beds and, in addition, prefabricated structures, will accommodate 150 beds. These developments will serve the needs of the Covid-19 patients and the general patients beyond the pandemic era.”

In the meantime, the hospital is using two tents to manage Covid-19 cases. The first tent is used for screening and testing and the second for admissions of tested patients waiting for their results and at times too sick to be sent back home to self-quarantine.

The burns unit, according to the spokesperson, is expected to be ready for admissions in a week’s time, while the converted wards in the surgical corridor would still take at least three weeks before patients could be admitted into them.

He added: “The hospital has also made plans for installation of modular theatres that will be used to operate on positive patients separately from non-infected patients.”

