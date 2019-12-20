Work to repair damaged Wilge Dam in Cullinan to go on









Residents queue at one of the 55 tanks delivered yesterday for the residents of Cullinan, Refilwe and other surrounding areas that have been hit by a water crisis. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Work to rebuild the Wilge Dam in Cullinan, which was rendered inoperable after the inclement weather washed away the bulk of the infrastructure, will go on throughout the festive season. Magalies Water chief executive Sandile Mkhize yesterday said they had called on officials and engineers to toil around the clock following the substantial damage to the station. The affected infrastructure includes the raw water abstraction point pump and the pipeline running across the Wilge Dam. He said there was work to build a temporary structure across the dam as well as an access road. Mkhize could not give estimates as to when construction would be completed due to the timing of the mishap.

“There are unknown factors such as the builders being on holiday.

"Some pumps have a six-week waiting time and we are negotiating to get them earlier, even if it means that we have to pay more.

“Intricate engineering will be needed but it is not impossible to reconstruct.”

While they were still weighing up options, incorporating technology into the construction has been mentioned.

“We can apply changes that were not available when the station was built in 1905.”

With the station being over 100 years old, Mkhize said regular maintenance was done at the station. “We could not anticipate the infrastructural damage and they could not say how much rebuilding would cost.”

MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning as well as Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile visited the area to assess the impact of the water crisis, and provide alternative solutions to water supply to Cullinan residents and surrounding areas yesterday.

While there, he handed over 55 water storage tanks as a temporary relief to the affected communities and surrounding areas.

“The initial plan is to make sure that all streets have two (tanks) so that people have access to water on a continuous basis closer to their residential areas. We have increased the number of water tankers so that all communities have access to adequate water as dictated in the Bill of Rights”, said Maile.

“As provincial government we have directed the City of Tshwane to provide us with a detailed and comprehensive report on measures to mitigate the water supply crisis.”

An inter-departmental task team has also been put in place to discuss a permanent solution with regards to the situation.

The team is expected convene early next year and prepare a costed plan. It will take into account funding streams.

Maile said they were aware that the tankers might not be enough and they would be sending more to areas experiencing long queues or where the water runs out.

“We are aware with the current tanks it’s difficult, as the lines are long.

“But along with the metro, we are working to have each street serviced by two tanks.

“There is also a task team dealing with this.

“We will recommend that infrastructure dealing with water across the province be looked at to determine whether it can withstand such heavy floods which are still expected,” said Maile.

Pretoria News