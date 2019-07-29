There was traffic chaos at all intersections leading into Pretoria. Picture: Matlhatsi Dibakwane

Pretoria - Protesting workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have threatened to intensify their salary increase protest on Tuesday should the City of Tshwane fail to accede to their demand. Union secretary Mpho Tladinyane said workers have vociferously called for the municipality to implement the 18% increases across the board by the end of today.

He said that workers were determined to embark on a massive protest on Tuesday should the City fail to meet their demands.

Workers were irked by the apparent decison to implement the 18% salary increases to senior managers, excluding the majority of them.

Traffic came to a standstill this morning after some buses belonging to the City were abandoned along the inner-city roads, blocking traffic.

Drivers of refuse collection trucks belonging to the City were spotted on the Mabopane Highway heading to Tshwane House to join other municipal workers.

Both the City and the union are deadlocked on the implementation of the 18% salary increase.

Samwu wanted the increase to be implemented across the board while the City cautioned about the possible debilitating long-term implications of the move on its financial status.

On Friday the union released a statement bemoaning "the delaying tactics that have been used by the employer to sort out workers demands following the negotiations of the 18% salary adjustment across the board for all municipal workers that fall under the City of Tshwane as negotiations have reached a deadlock".

Meanwhile, the PIC inquiry hosted at Sammy Marks Square was reported to have been cancelled due to the shutdown.

It is expected to resume tomorrow.

Pretoria News