Vish Naidoo

Pretoria - The ongoing violent crimes perpetrated against rural communities, farm attacks, as well as incidents of stock theft, remain a concern. The shocking incident where a gang of armed men murdered a prominent wine farmer of Stellenbosch, Stefan Smit, at his home, on the evening of June 2, made headlines worldwide.

One could also acknowledge that policing, especially of the farming community, is a challenge to the police due to the remote location of farms, the inaccessibility of roads, as well as the fact that the police stations responsible for providing policing services to farms and villages, are often responsible for vast areas, where households are isolated.

The SAPS views rural safety, including acts of violence on farms and small holdings, as a key priority.

In view of this, the SAPS, in conjunction with other key stakeholders, has reviewed the National Rural Safety Strategy and it has been circulated to the relevant role-players for their inputs.

This was done to enhance the implementation and impact of the strategy, by considering the recommendation made in the National Development Plan (NDP), 2030: Building Safer Communities to improve accessibility to policing and better service delivery to rural communities with the aim of creating a safe and secure rural environment.

This strategy comprises a Rural Safety Plan designed for rural communities, to ensure collective rapid response between stakeholders, to address all safety and security issues, and incidents that affect the agricultural community.

The strategy also envisages to provide a safe and secure rural environment to support food security, social and economic development.

The strategy is being implemented through an integrated and multidisciplinary approach, including the mobilisation of the rural community in creating a safe and secure, crime-free environment, which is conducive to food security, the reduction of serious and violent crime, the prevention of stock theft, as well as social and economic stability.

The key ingredients to the successful implementation of this plan emphasise that all role-players must join hands with the police to achieve positive results, identify burning issues, and find solutions to rectify and solve any shortcomings encountered.

The SAPS Turnaround Vision Outcome 7 further supports the objectives of the NDP in terms of comprehensive rural development, which focuses on the combating of stock theft and farm attacks, implementation of the revised National Rural Safety Strategy, infrastructure and a rural safety framework.

These measures include the Community Policing Strategy and Community in Blue Concept, which was launched last year to enhance community-police partnerships in the fight against crime, through a multidisciplinary collaboration with the focus, among others, on building community-resilience to crime, the establishment of community policing forums, the proper functioning of Rural Safety Priority Committees on national, provincial, district and station level, involving all role-players, and the implementation of Rural Safety Plans.

The SAPS will also look into enhancing the capacity needed to effectively combat crime in rural and farming communities by increasing resources and will also embark on a recruitment drive to enlist police reservists as a force multiplier in this financial year.

Agriculture, eco- and cultural tourism are vital contributors to the creation of jobs and the grand economic strategy of our country.

* Brigadier Naidoo is the national spokesperson for the SAPS.

Pretoria News