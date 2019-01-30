THE ICC World Cup trophy on tour in Cape Town at Newlands Stadium yesterday. Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA)

CRICKET South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe says the presence of the ICC World Cup in South Africa will inspire a new generation of cricketers in the country. Cape Town is the first city to welcome the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy as it begins its journey around South Africa for the next eight days.

Speaking at the launch of the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy tour, Moroe expressed the country’s excitement leading up to the cricket showpiece in May. “It certainly is exciting to have the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy on our shores as a build-up to the tournament in the UK,” he said.

“We encourage all South Africans to share in the experience of being up close with the trophy. This gives the opportunity for the tour to reach parts of our country where cricket is at a grassroots level, creating a motivating factor for kids one day hoping to hoist the cup.”

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis, who will lead South Africa to the World Cup, said: “As a team we are looking forward to the tournament and, most importantly, doing well. Having the trophy here serves as a further motivating factor to bring it back home.”

The trophy will see 20 countries and 40 cities on the international leg which started on August 27 last year and ends in Berlin, Germany, on February 18.

While in South Africa, the trophy will visit unusual locations, communities, cricket development hubs, landmarks and shopping malls so people feel globally connected to the tour.

Fans will be able to take part in a virtual reality batting simulator and feel what it is like to be at the Cricket World Cup in an in-stadium- like experience.

