Central nervous system and portfolio manager at Pharma Dynamics Abdurahman Kenny said the growing incidence of depression and anxiety worldwide implied there were other factors that made modern-day society more vulnerable to mental illness.
Kenny said research done by Harvard’s Medical School showed there were a list of things that many people would not think of that had been causing a lot of people to become depressed easily.
“Staying cooped up indoors is bad not only for our physical health, but for our mental health too. These days most of us spend the majority of our days inside, denying our bodies of much-needed vitamin D which may provide some protection against depression,” he said.
He said driving in traffic could also cause depression, with the average South African spending almost three hours a day on the road.