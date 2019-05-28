Health experts will gather to discuss the myths and realities of health in the run-up to World No Tobacco Day File picture: Jason Reed/Reuters

Pretoria - Health experts will gather tomorrow to discuss the myths and realities of health in the run-up to World No Tobacco Day. The national Department of Health will host the media event under the theme “Protecting the lungs of the next generation” and “The war on tobacco - moving the battle lines forward” at Unisa’s Graduate School of Business Leadership in Midrand.

The event is held in partnership with the Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Led by the deputy director-general in the Department of Health, Dr Yogan Pillay, the panellists will address the issue of the economy inherent in the tobacco debate and unpack the implications of the Draft Control of Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill.

The bill states that smoke-free public spaces should be a well-documented strategy to reduce smoking and second- hand smoke exposure.

It makes provision for smoking to be permitted in designated areas in pubs and restaurants. Further, it declares any enclosed public area 100% smoke-free and makes certain outdoor public places smoke-free too.

It removes any authority to provide for smoking areas in all enclosed public places, workplaces and on public conveyances, and applies the smoking ban to common areas of multi-unit residences.

The legislation bans smoking in private dwellings used for commercial childcare or education and in vehicles carrying children under 18.

With tobacco killing 42100 South Africans each year, the stakeholders have been advocating and supporting South Africans to adopt the implementation of effective laws and policies.

The event will form part of World No Tobacco Day, commemorated this Friday. The annual event focuses on the dangers of using tobacco, business practices of tobacco companies, and what people around the world can do to protect the right to health and healthy living for themselves and for future generations.

The worldwide campaigns for World No Tobacco Day 2019 aim to increase awareness of the negative impact that tobacco has on people's health and well-being.

