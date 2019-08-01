Field rangers hand flowers to Minister Barbara Creecy for wreath-laying during a World Ranger Day commemoration at Kruger National Park. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Rangers selflessly wore a uniform and left comfortable beds and their families to camp for days in the wild at the risk of being attacked by poachers and animals. This was the message yesterday as delegates and conservationists joined the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy, to celebrate World Rangers Day in the Kruger National Park, in the north-east.

Creecy, SA National Parks chief executive Fundisile Mketeni and chief ranger Nicholus Funda opened the ceremony by laying a wreath to honour fallen rangers who had died in the line of duty.

Respect Mathebula, a ranger who died last year, was celebrated as a hero.

Creecy put the spotlight on these men and women who sleep in the wilds amid difficult weather conditions to make sure criminals did not kill animals in their natural habitat.

“Today, we honour your commitment and dedication to ensuring that our wildlife is protected. We celebrate your achievements and we also mourn with you the passing of those who have made the supreme sacrifice,” she said.

“We know ranger Respect Mathebula lost his life in July 2018 defending our land. Yesterday, I had the opportunity to join the Mathebula family at the plaque that has been unveiled in his honour at the site where he was killed.

“It was heartbreaking being around his 7-year-old son who will grow up without the love and support of his father.

“To the Mathebula family, I want to say thank you; we honour your sacrifice.

“We will pick up your son’s spear and continue his fight. He shall not have passed in vain.”

Lindiwe Ngcobo said being a ranger was a calling. She said she did not mind waking up to pack her bags and get ready to sleep in the bush in Kruger to chase poachers targeting the park’s animals.

