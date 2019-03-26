FIRST-YEAR surveying students Tshepo Kekana, 21, Nkazimulo Ramokoka, 18, and Ofentse Baloyi, 19, returned to class yesterday after all TUT campuses reopened after being closed due to protests. Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) first-year surveying students Nkazimulo Ramokoka, Tshepo Kekana and Ofentse Baloyi said they were concerned about how they would cope with the workload they now faced. Academic activities at all TUT campuses had been halted due to protests to press for financial support for poor students and over accommodation shortages. The university reopened yesterday.

Ramokoka said the situation had made them uncertain about life in the higher education sector. She said they had only attended a few lectures when the situation became volatile. “We had not yet got a chance to build a proper foundation on how to handle this phase of our lives when the protests started. I’ve always wanted to study at TUT because it's the best when it comes to engineering, but with each day of closure the workload became too much.”

Kekana said although they sympathised with the demand for every student to receive their allowances, everyone had to take into consideration the amount of time lost. “It is our first glimpse into tertiary life and this is the picture we have got. So we’re hoping and praying that the issues are being attended to now.”

The university announced on Friday that it would resume academic activities yesterday. Since then, buses filled with students, soccer teams training and students getting on with their assignments were the order of the day at the main campus in Pretoria West and Soshanguve campuses.

TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter indicated that not everything had gone well at the Arcadia campus. She said there was an incident, but it was attended to speedily.

She said the campus rector and director of student financial aid met with the students to attend to loading their lease agreements.

Interactions were had with the service provider of the lease agreements to ensure everything was loaded so that students could have their meal allowances.

“Although campuses were closed, a lot of work was done in the interim to ensure students' issues were addressed, the smooth reopening of the institution’s campuses and resumption of the academic calendar.”

Meetings with student leaders and education stakeholders were continuing, De Ruyter said. Everyone wanted the impasse to come to an end as it was detrimental to students' studies.

According to De Ruyter, the university would release the new academic calendar tomorrow. “Behind the scenes, our deans have been working very hard and are engaging students on alternative assessments, online methods and possibly even introducing weekend lectures.

"At this point, our main concern is dealing with the issues and making optimal use of the time we have left.”

EFF Student Command chairperson at TUT Kingsley Baloyi said although the campuses had reopened, they were still not happy with the situation.

He said meetings still needed to be held with all stakeholders, including representatives of the Department of Higher Education and Training, university management and various student representative groups.

He said talks were necessary as the university had still not met any of the students' demands and hadn't given them an indication of the way forward.

“Many students have still not received their meal allowances, especially the off-campus students. In fact, what people need to know is that the university is just a mess.”

