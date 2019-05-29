File image: IOL.

Pretoria - Rand Water has urged residents in Tshwane to embark on strict water-saving measures because reservoirs stand below satisfactory operating levels. Both MMC for Utility Services Abel Tau and Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said residents should curb water wastage.

The metro's reservoirs currently sit above 80% capacity.

Tau said: “We do not have a crisis here in this metro, but we are complying with Rand Water's 25% restriction because we want residents to use water sparingly and avoid the threat of a Day Zero as was the case in Cape Town.”

Mohale said Rand Water may review the restrictions in future, but implementation was needed as high demand had dropped its average capacity below 60% in its reservoirs.

Rand Water was happy that the City still had decent capacity levels, but its position to restrict water remained because reservoirs in Brakfontein, Klipfontein and Hartebeeshoek were below safe operating levels.

Mohale and Tau said residents should realise that the lack of rain in winter was likely going to cause a drop in water levels, making this an ideal time to save water and curb waste.

Tau said: “We need a total paradigm shift in how we use water here in the city. We cannot wait until it's too late before we start using water sparingly. Water is a scarce resource.

“We daily monitor our City’s water levels in reservoirs but we are also saying let's start saving water because it's not nice when restrictions are imposed on us and water is switched off because we don't comply with restrictions.”

Tau said areas in the City, from Sunnyside to Pretoria West, and all the way to Hammanskraal, had a worrying high demand for water. He said residents in these areas needed to go back to the basics of saving water.

Mohale said: “To residents, we say, don't wash your car with hose pipes. Sweep driveways instead of using hose pipes. Know the basics of saving water and see how much water we'll save.

“Rand Water's operating philosophy is to maintain reservoir storage levels between 60% and 80%. Implementation is to assist with the recovery of reservoir levels while managing high water consumption within Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Joburg metros.”

Last year, then utility services MMC Darry Moss warned residents that the City could face a catastrophic water supply crisis if drastic steps to stop wastage were not taken. The City grew by about 10000 new residents each month which meant it needed proper management and conservation or risk a huge supply problem.

