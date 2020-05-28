Worshippers divided over Cyril Ramaphosa's churches announcement

Pretoria - There has been mixed reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the resumption of church services. While religious leaders in Mamelodi said they wanted their congregants back in church, they also said there would have to be long discussions about how they would follow all the lockdown rules. Bishop Freda Nkosi from the Ethiopian Holy Baptist Church Zion Inyanda Yezikhova in Mamelodi East said her congregation was fairly small, and would have no problem abiding by the social distancing rules in her church. She said it was a pity that most of the elderly, especially those who were sick, would have to continue staying at home, but “the Lord would be with them no matter where they were”. Her husband, Bishop John Nkosi, said they have about 20 people in their church, which was held at a high school on Sundays. As soon as everything was finalised, they would definitely be at church, he said.

Rose Basson, who attends the Holy Jerusalem of Repentance in Silverton, said she had thought it would be difficult for her to stay away this long. However, she understood that God heard everyone’s prayers, even at home.

Sibusiso Khoza, whose father is a pastor, said though he loved church, the gatherings would pose a huge risk to people’s lives.

“This was a bad decision by the president. How will big churches determine who gets to go and not? We need to consider if this is an essential service. We’ve been keeping in touch via technology; we need to keep motivating each other not let go of our faith.”

Everyone attending a place of worship has to wear a mask, and faith groups should avoid religious rituals that carried a risk of exposing worshippers to Covid-19.

Pretoria News