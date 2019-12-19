Pretoria - In October, the Pretoria News erroneously reported that "Warrant Officer Daniel Mavimbela" pulled the trigger that injured a 3-year-old Diepsloot child in 2015.
It has since emerged that the shot was not fired by Mavimbela; in fact, he was never involved in the incident.
The child - Siyabonga Gama - was shot by unidentified police officers during a protest in the area at the time.
The Pretoria News had wrongly reported that Mavimbela shot at the protesters, injuring the child, and was subsequently arrested.
Mavimbela is in fact a captain in the SAPS and member in good standing.