File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - In October, the Pretoria News erroneously reported that "Warrant Officer Daniel Mavimbela" pulled the trigger that injured a 3-year-old Diepsloot child in 2015. It has since emerged that the shot was not fired by Mavimbela; in fact, he was never involved in the incident. The child - Siyabonga Gama - was shot by unidentified police officers during a protest in the area at the time. The Pretoria News had wrongly reported that Mavimbela shot at the protesters, injuring the child, and was subsequently arrested. Mavimbela is in fact a captain in the SAPS and member in good standing.

He is stationed at the Sunnyside police station, where he acts as its spokesperson. Mavimbela was also never arrested in connection with the shooting.

he Pretoria News unreservedly apologises for the error and wishes to place on record that Mavimbela is a credible and respected police officer as well as citizen.

The child's mother Thandeka Gama claimed damages in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria for her suffering after her son's injury.

Siyabonga was playing with friends in Diepsloot on January 30, 2015, when the police fired at protesters.

His mother is blaming the police for her son's injuries and said they acted negligently by simply firing rubber bullets without checking who could be in the line of fire.

The child, now 8, was battling at school and also had nightmares about his encounter with the police, the mother said.

The police said it was necessary to fire rubber bullets to disperse the protesting crowd.

The incident was sparked by a land grab attempt by some people who wanted to build shacks near the R511.

