Wuhan hero Nakedi Ntshane dies from cancer

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The death of pilot-in-training and Wuhan repatriation crew member Nakedi Ntshane from apparent cancer-related issues has taken her family and the country by surprise. Ntshane, a resident of Atteridgeville, died on Sunday only two months after what has been described as her last heroic act and duty to the country. In March she was part of the airline crew to fetch 112 South Africans from Wuhan in China. The crew received high praise when it undertook the daring trip into the then epicentre of the coronavirus. Yesterday her family said the news had taken them by surprise because they had no idea she suffered from cancer. She also had never mentioned it to them that she had the disease. “Nakedi had tested several times for the Covid-19 virus and the results came back negative. The last time she tested was on May 9 and her health was good She didn't smoke, drink or anything like that,” her mother Manyekge Ntshane said.

The 39-year-old cabin crew member lived in Pretoria East, but had been visiting her mother before her death.

Her grief-stricken mother, sitting with her sisters and brother yesterday, said they were still in disbelief. They described her as a quiet soul and always ready to give a helping hand to anyone in need.

Her uncle, Tshosa Masubelele, said she had been working at SA Airways (SAA) for over 20 years and really enjoyed her career.

“The last time we saw her she was healthy and smiling, nothing was wrong with her. Now that we hear it was cancer that took her away it is kind of difficult to understand, but we have to push through together,” he said.

The SAA meanwhile sought to correct misconceptions she had died from Covid-19, while the SANDF sent its condolences to the family.

“She was part of the SAA crew members who participated in Operation Ditaba, an operation that was led by the SANDF in co-operation with the Department of International Relations and Co-operation in March to Wuhan province, China.

“The public is reminded and requested to cease spreading fake news related to Covid-19 as this is an offence prosecutable under the South African Disaster Management Act,” the defence force said.

Ntshane studied aviation at Wonderboom Airport, and later enrolled at Unisa and Wits University.

The family shared memories of how she used to spoil them and take a couple of them overseas to places like India, Brazil and China.

The family gathered to mourn and receive well wishes and said she would be remembered for her generosity and loving spirit.

Following the Wuhan mission, she was awarded a Certificate of Bravery by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

She is survived by her mother and a 12-year-old son.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News