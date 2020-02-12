Xolobeni community wants access to mining applications









Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - In 2018 the court ruled that consent must be given by communities living on ancestral land before government could give the go-ahead for mining rights. Following that landmark victory, the Xolobeni community is back in court to take matters a step further. This time members of the uMgungundlovu community are asking the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that all affected communities be given access to the mining rights applications of operations which may affect them. The argument is that without first studying the mining rights application submitted to the government by mining giants, affected communities will not know how it affects them. This in turn will put them on the back foot if they had to negotiate with the government and mining operations regarding prospective mining on their land.

While it is not in dispute that they should be able to access these public documents, Australian mining company Transworld Energy and Mineral Resources holds the view that interested and affected parties have to submit a formal application for this in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies, who entered the fray as a friend of the court, argued that the present process for requesting access to information is flawed and may impede on communities’ rights.

Sometime in 2015 leaders of the uMgungundlovu community in the Eastern Cape became aware of a mining rights application made by TEM to mine titanium deposits discovered around the Xolobeni area where they lived.

As they were concerned about the impact of the mining on their lives, they wanted access to the mining rights application.

When they could not access these documents from either the company or the state, they turned to court.

They have meanwhile been provided with a redacted version of the documents which they have used to object to mining in the area.

This earlier led to their victory in the high court when it was ruled that the Department of Mineral Resources could not issue mining rights without the consent of the affected communities.

The Constitutional Court upheld this right of the community to say no to mining in their area and to decide on their developmental path.

They are now asking the court to make a declaratory order which will ensure that in future all mining-affected communities are able to freely access information about the mining operations which might affect them.

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies argued that mining rights applications should automatically be made available to the affected communities.

Judge Nana Makhubele was told that insisting that they must gain access to these documents through the act placed an unfair burden on them. Apart from this, it was argued, it was also a lengthy process.

It was argued on behalf of the community that it was critical for them to have insight into the mining company’s proposal, before they (the community) could give their consent for the mining operations.

The judge was told that there was a host of information the community needed, such as how the proposed mining would affect their lives and livestock and whether members of the community would be employed.

All this was contained in the mining proposal document.

The company argued that the application was moot, as it did supply the community with some information regarding the proposed mining activities in their area. But the Centre for Applied Legal Studies argued that the application was in the public interest, as there were many affected communities seeking clarity on exactly how they ought to access mining right applications.

Judgment was reserved.

Pretoria News