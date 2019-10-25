Yet another gem from serial hitmaker Leon Lee









Leon Lee releases his latest single, O Tlaba Busy, today. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Serial hitmaker and one of South Africa’s best male vocal talents Leon Lee is not about to slow down any time soon. He has already had numerous hits this year - and today he unleashes yet another gem titled O Tlaba Busy, featuring DJ Skhu. “On the track I’ve worked with DJ Skhu, who produced the beat behind the new song. I expect the track to (do) well in the industry, because I believe it’s a new style which a lot people have been waiting for, especially in the Afro-tec, or Afro-house and house scene.” The track is part of the amazing mission by the musician to have a new release every Friday heading into the festive season. The 25-year-old was born in Seshego, Limpopo, and raised in Soshanguve. His real name is Aaron Mawasha.

“I got in to the industry via a song I worked on with Beat Movement titled Jika (Khumbul’ekhaya). I did the vocals on that song and it went viral all over Africa.

“Following the success of the track, the industry came to know about Leon Lee. As Jika Boyz we dropped more songs.

“I went to solo and then worked with DJ Naija and Mezzo Piano. We released Lala Dance, which also went viral. Funny enough, most of my fans didn’t know it was me till they saw me in the music video on television.”

What followed were more releases with the likes of Bolubedu house master King Monada as well as rapper Fifi Cooper, Trade Mark, Dr Moruti, Xoli M, King Salama, Red Carpet, Juizee and many more.

And on each project, Leon’s magical voice captured the imagination of the public.

His energy on stage, in the studio and everywhere in the entertainment scene makes him a darling to all those who have interacted with him.

“I have seen big changes over the years that I have been in the industry and I see my self growing.

“I manage to stay focused through passion, hard work, planning and connections. I have made it a point to remain humble in everything I do.”

The independent artist said he intended to continue releasing a new single every Friday. “I don’t know when will this end. I guess it is God’s plan for Leon Lee.”

Leon Lee will also be recording vocals for the debut single of Pretoria-based DJ Edit.

