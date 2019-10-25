He has already had numerous hits this year - and today he unleashes yet another gem titled O Tlaba Busy, featuring DJ Skhu.
“On the track I’ve worked with DJ Skhu, who produced the beat behind the new song. I expect the track to (do) well in the industry, because I believe it’s a new style which a lot people have been waiting for, especially in the Afro-tec, or Afro-house and house scene.”
The track is part of the amazing mission by the musician to have a new release every Friday heading into the festive season.
The 25-year-old was born in Seshego, Limpopo, and raised in Soshanguve. His real name is Aaron Mawasha.