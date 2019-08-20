Picture: succo/Pixabay

Pretoria - A husband who tried to find a loophole not to have to officially divorce his wife has vehemently denied that they were married in terms of customary law. He claimed the woman was “not officially handed over” to his family. The wife, however, turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, for an order declaring that a customary marriage did exist between them.

She also wanted an order forcing Home Affairs to register the customary marriage now, 17 years after they tied the knot. The parties cannot be identified as divorce proceedings are pending.

The wife told the court she recently decided to institute divorce proceedings, but the husband felt this was not necessary as “no marriage was concluded in the first place”.

The couple met in 2005 and soon afterwards the woman moved in with the man in his home in Mabopane. Two years later she gave birth to their son and her husband asked her to marry him.

The families decided on R10 000 lobola, which was paid in February 2007. The court was told that lunch was served after the payment and representatives of his family later left.

According to the woman, on the day the lobola was paid, she was taken to her husband’s house by her older sister. The court was told that ordinarily a bride would go to her mother-in-law’s house, but as his parents were never married and his mother was officially married to someone else, this was not possible.

The woman said it was agreed by the families and her husband’s uncle, who had raised him, that she would be taken to his house.

The woman said that from that point she regarded herself as her husband’s wife.

However, she recently told him she wanted to file for divorce, but that she needed the customary marriage to be registered.

He refused to accompany her to Home Affairs and said there was never a marriage, as there was never a “handing over” ceremony. He said her returning to his house after lobola was paid did not culminate in a “handing over”as per Tswana tradition.

Judge Selemeng Mokose said the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act required, among others, that both had to agree to marry each other and the marriage had to be negotiated and celebrated in accordance with customary law.

Section 4 of the act stated that the failure to register a customary marriage did not affect the validity of that marriage.

The court said the legislature did not define “celebration in terms of customary law”; but said customary law was as diverse as the number of ethnic groups in the country and that African law and custom were not static but developed and changed along with the society in which they were practised.

Judge Mokose said as long as the first two requirements of a customary law marriage - that both parties must be over 18 and agree to the marriage - were met, all was in order.

In this case the families as well as the couple agreed to the marriage and it was thus valid despite the fact that the husband was protesting.

Pretoria News