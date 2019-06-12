VUYOLWETHU MTWANA in ‘Uloyiko’, which is part of the Youth Month commemoration, at the State Theatre.

Pretoria - The essence of youth creatives will be acknowledged through 14 electrifying works at the South African State Theatre in the city. The works will be showcased during the 11th edition of the Youth Expressions Festival, under the theme “Express Yourself!” The two-week festival will take place from June 16 to 30, as part of Youth Month commemoration.

Art lovers will be spoilt for choice, as showcases vary from dance, drama, comedy, music and poetry, to visual art.

Breaking the ice will be a visual art performance, What the Eye Might not See, curated by Patience Phaka, which will run from June 17 to 22.

The artist allows the audience an opportunity to get to know her through the exhibition, complemented by live music and poetry.

A drama production written and directed by Mbasa Tsetsana, titled Waiting for Nelson, also opens on June 17. It is set in post-apartheid South Africa, centred on a multiracial couple, who are faced with an issue of race.

Another drama to look out for is Mas’kitlana. It is written and directed by Bongani Masango and takes the audience through a story about change, transformation, community service, and survival in a township. The audience will be taken through a journey of two diverse characters - Zenzo and Emmanuel, both 25, who meet in a rare but common spiritual realm.

Foolzeball, the story about a young woman who discovers the depths of love, the beauty of her football table, and the joy of playing the game, also showcases at the theatre. It is written by Keitumetse Kasonkola and directed by Millicent Tintswalo.

Uloyiko, is narrated by the Gukurahundi genocide survivors and looks at key events and figures which shaped the current narrative, in matters of freedom and land. It is written by Ayanda Manala Sibindi, Prosper Dlodlo and Yanga Mhluzi

The Trial of Dedan Kimathi, written by Ngugi wa Thiong’o, is set between 1952 and 1960. The play shows the struggle of the Africans, from imperialist domination during and after independence, and how capitalists exploited the Africans.

Die Koggelaar speaks to ideals of white Afrikaans masculinity and its toxic culture, how it forced Boet’s farm and family into drought. The play is written by Pieter Fourie and directed by Westley Smith.

There will be some entertainment for the little ones as well. The Hen That Lost Hawk’s Needle is written and directed by Letlhogonolo Riba.

Hawk and Hen used to be best friends, however, things took a different turn the day Hawk lent Hen his magic needle, who then lost it. Hawk promised Hen that if she does not find the needle, he would eat her chicks. Till this day, chickens scratch the ground looking for Hawk’s needle.

Night/Light is another production for children, which uses live music, video and performance to evoke moments. The piece encourages children, who are caught between expectations of growing up and are still haunted by childhood fears.

Dance production Nine explores the power women hold when working together. Senseful Ness is another dance production to look out for.

The Birth of Amogelang is a music production composed by Amogelang Ralebepa, which will give audiences an opportunity to experience a musical journey with the soulful score she offers - versatile pop and Afro soul.

The festival will be wrapped up with a poetry session based on the lifestyle experienced in flats - where hustle meets the struggle with Survival of the fittest.

The poet recites about a young individual, who gets accommodation in one of the flats in the CBD and must survive. It is written by Matome Rampedi and directed by Bongani Mkhashwa.

Tickets for each production cost R70.

Pretoria News